Datavant Strengthens Ability to Support Healthcare Data Sources with Product Enhancements and Highland Math Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data while protecting patient privacy, announced the acquisition of Highland Math as well as the release of its Connect Cloud product suite. These two developments strengthen Datavant's ability to support over 300 healthcare data sources in making their data available through Datavant's ecosystem, which in turn enables data users and researchers to work with a greater variety of data sources.

Highland Math enables companies to understand and realize the value of their internal data assets. "Datavant's mission is to connect the world's healthcare data to improve patient outcomes, and our strategy centers around data sources having complete control of their data assets," said Travis May, chief executive officer of Datavant. "This acquisition will provide healthcare data sources with the tools and experts to help them understand the power of their data, explore their options for exchange, and execute on new partnerships."

Highland Math has built a set of source-centric workflow tools and expertise that allow data owners to quickly prepare, onboard, and exchange their data through a multitude of third party channels. To date, Highland Math has worked with over 60 data providers, enabling those providers to work with more than 25 existing data marketplaces. Highland Math's CEO, Dan Scudder, will join Datavant as General Manager, Data Ecosystem, focused on enabling Datavant's diverse set of over 300 data owners. "We understand the diverse needs of data owners and are thrilled to be serving health data sources to find uses of their data that are win-win-win for them, their partners and patients," said Mr. Scudder.

As part of Highland Math's suite of services to data sources, Highland Math helps data sources find opportunities for its customers to leverage their data and prepare the data for exchange. "Highland Math has been a great partner in onboarding data sources to the Snowflake Data Marketplace, an easy-to-use platform for organizations to find, share, and list content, built on top of Snowflake's Secure Data Storage. We are excited to continue working with Highland Math to onboard more health data sources as they join the Datavant team," said Todd Crosslin, Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Snowflake.

Today Datavant also announced the release of its Connect Cloud product suite with tools to help health data sources and data users protect and control their data, as well as find, assess and execute partnerships. The Connect Cloud suite enables organizations to simplify and automate a process that historically took months, all without requiring data sources to relinquish control over their data, via the following tools:

Protect - real-time tokenization capabilities, deeper de-identification operators

Control - tools to monitor data provenance and control downstream uses

Explore - An online directory of health data sources, data consumers and software vendors in Datavant's ecosystem, offering participants control over how they appear and who they connect with.

Overlap - Tools to conduct patient overlap studies across organizations with just a few clicks and no IT involvement. Double-sided consent is required and multi-party assessments are supported.

Certify - Plug-in partnerships to simplify the HIPAA Expert Determination process, with certification from the industry's leading third-party experts.

Distribute - Tools to manage downstream partners and data flows with a few clicks and no IT involvement.

Together, these product enhancements and the acquisition of Highland Math dramatically increase the tools and support available to organizations looking to safely exchange their data to drive patient benefit.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

CONTACT:

Sarah Rowe, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Datavant

Related Links

http://www.datavant.com

