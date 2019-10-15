Date Night Just Got Easier: OpenTable Reveals the 50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America
Honorees Span 21 States and Washington, D.C.; Illinois, Nevada and Texas Holds the Most Honorees
Oct 15, 2019, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop, relationships tend to heat up. With fall in full leafy swing, that can only mean one thing: cuffing season is upon us. OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released its first-ever list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2019. Perfect for finding the best date night eatery, this list is guaranteed to help people find the perfect date spot just in time for cuffing season as singletons start looking to couple up.
Featuring restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C., Illinois, Nevada and Texas are tied for the most honored state with six restaurants featured on the list each. Georgia boasts four honorees, with Arizona, California, Florida and Pennsylvania following suite with three each. Additional states represented on this year's list are Alabama, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin. Whether you're craving a Parisian-themed evening at Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas or a romantic setting paired with seafood at Catch LA, the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date list is guaranteed to have something that'll have you both drooling.
The list comes on the heels of OpenTable's partnership with Hinge, the relationship app designed to be deleted, that found through an OpenTable commissioned survey* that 86 percent of respondents find it stressful to select the perfect date spot. 81 percent of Hinge users agreed and claimed that they wish it were less stressful to find a date night restaurant. Hinge and OpenTable are also releasing a 'Date Night Matchmaker' feature to help diners find the perfect date spot.
"Given the added stress daters face when looking for the right restaurant, we wanted to create a go-to list that offers a restaurant for any date - whether it's your first or one-thousandth," said Anna Besse, Director of Marketing at OpenTable. "And for a more personalized experience, diners can turn to our 'Date Night Matchmaker' feature for a no-fret way to find the perfect restaurant based on their specific dining preferences."
OpenTable's list of the 50Best Restaurants for a Date in America is generated solely from diner reviews collected between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags spanning "GoodForDates" or "Good for a Date" as a percentage of total reviews.
Based on this methodology, the 50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are in alphabetical order as follows:
50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America for 2019
Arrowhead Grill - Phoenix, Arizona
Blend on the Water - Long Island City, New York
Castaway - Burbank - Los Angeles, California
Catch LA - Los Angeles, California
Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken, New Jersey
Connors Steak & Seafood - Huntsville, Alabama
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant - Multiple Locations
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Devon Seafood + Steak - Hershey, Pennsylvania
Eiffel Tower - Las Vegas, Nevada
Filomena Ristorante - Washington, D.C
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck - Dallas, Texas
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar - Memphis, Tennessee
Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada
Girl & the Goat - Chicago, Illinois
Golden Steer Steakhouse - Las Vegas, Nevada
Gordon Ramsay Steak - Paris Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
GW Fins - New Orleans, Louisiana
Harry & Izzy's - Downtown - Indianapolis, Indiana
Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
Gilbert's - Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood - Glastonbury, Connecticut
Jimmy Kelly's Restaurant - Nashville Tennessee
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Gilbert - Phoenix, Arizona
Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Orlando, Florida
Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West, Florida
Le Diplomate - Washington, D.C
LeCulture Cafe - Detroit, Michigan
Maggiano's - Nashville, Tennessee
Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
Meson Sabika - Chicago, Illinois
Ocean Prime - Tampa, Florida
The Olde Pink House Restaurant - Savannah, Georgia
Pappas Bros, Steakhouse - Dallas, Texas
Perch LA - Los Angeles, California
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Multiple Locations
Pier W- Cleveland, Ohio
The Pink Door - Seattle, Washington
Portland City Grill - Portland, Oregon
Ray's on the River - Atlanta, Georgia
RPM Italian - Chicago, Illinois
Russell's Steak, Chops, and More - Williamsville, New York
St. Elmo Steak House - Indianapolis, Indiana
Steak 44 - Multiple Locations
The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Place - Atlanta. Georgia
Talula's Garden - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Texas de brazil - Ft. Worth - Dallas, Texas
Top of the Hub - Boston, Massachusetts
Top of the World Restaurant - The STRAT Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, Nevada
Vic's on the River - Savannah, Georgia
Wildfire - Schaumburg - Chicago, Illinois
You can find the complete 50 Best Restaurants for a Date list and the full details on the 'Date Night Matchmaker' feature at www.opentable.com/date-night.
*Methodology for survey:
This survey was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish, and compiled by DKC Analytics. The sample of 1,000 21 to 34 year-olds in the United States was surveyed on September, 9th 2019.
The Hinge survey was conducted on a sample of 300 active Hinge members.
About OpenTable
OpenTable, OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG),is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 52,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 128 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.
About Hinge
Hinge is the dating app for people who want to get off dating apps. In today's digital world, singles are so busy matching that they're not actually connecting, in person, where it counts. Hinge is on a mission to change that. So we built an app that's designed to be deleted. On Hinge, there are no rules, timers, or games. Instead, you'll meet your most compatible matches and you'll have unique conversations over what you've shared on your detailed profile. It's a natural way to find a great first date. Currently, we're setting up a date every 4 seconds, 3 out of 4 times users want to go on a second date, and last year we became the fastest growing dating app in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
