Date Night Just Got Easier: OpenTable Reveals the 50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop, relationships tend to heat up. With fall in full leafy swing, that can only mean one thing: cuffing season is upon us. OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released its first-ever list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2019. Perfect for finding the best date night eatery, this list is guaranteed to help people find the perfect date spot just in time for cuffing season as singletons start looking to couple up.

Featuring restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C., Illinois, Nevada and Texas are tied for the most honored state with six restaurants featured on the list each. Georgia boasts four honorees, with Arizona, California, Florida and Pennsylvania following suite with three each. Additional states represented on this year's list are Alabama, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin. Whether you're craving a Parisian-themed evening at Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas or a romantic setting paired with seafood at Catch LA , the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date list is guaranteed to have something that'll have you both drooling.

The list comes on the heels of OpenTable's partnership with Hinge, the relationship app designed to be deleted, that found through an OpenTable commissioned survey* that 86 percent of respondents find it stressful to select the perfect date spot. 81 percent of Hinge users agreed and claimed that they wish it were less stressful to find a date night restaurant. Hinge and OpenTable are also releasing a 'Date Night Matchmaker' feature to help diners find the perfect date spot.

"Given the added stress daters face when looking for the right restaurant, we wanted to create a go-to list that offers a restaurant for any date - whether it's your first or one-thousandth," said Anna Besse, Director of Marketing at OpenTable. "And for a more personalized experience, diners can turn to our 'Date Night Matchmaker' feature for a no-fret way to find the perfect restaurant based on their specific dining preferences."

OpenTable's list of the 50Best Restaurants for a Date in America is generated solely from diner reviews collected between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags spanning "GoodForDates" or "Good for a Date" as a percentage of total reviews.

Based on this methodology, the 50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are in alphabetical order as follows:

50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America for 2019

Arrowhead Grill - Phoenix, Arizona

Blend on the Water - Long Island City, New York

Castaway - Burbank - Los Angeles, California

Catch LA - Los Angeles, California

Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken, New Jersey

Connors Steak & Seafood - Huntsville, Alabama

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant - Multiple Locations

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Devon Seafood + Steak - Hershey, Pennsylvania

Eiffel Tower - Las Vegas, Nevada

Filomena Ristorante - Washington, D.C

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck - Dallas, Texas

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar - Memphis, Tennessee

Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada

Girl & the Goat - Chicago, Illinois

Golden Steer Steakhouse - Las Vegas, Nevada

Gordon Ramsay Steak - Paris Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

GW Fins - New Orleans, Louisiana

Harry & Izzy's - Downtown - Indianapolis, Indiana

Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

Gilbert's - Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood - Glastonbury, Connecticut

Jimmy Kelly's Restaurant - Nashville Tennessee

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Gilbert - Phoenix, Arizona

Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Orlando, Florida

Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West, Florida

Le Diplomate - Washington, D.C

LeCulture Cafe - Detroit, Michigan

Maggiano's - Nashville, Tennessee

Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii

Meson Sabika - Chicago, Illinois

Ocean Prime - Tampa, Florida

The Olde Pink House Restaurant - Savannah, Georgia

Pappas Bros, Steakhouse - Dallas, Texas

Perch LA - Los Angeles, California

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Multiple Locations

Pier W - Cleveland, Ohio

The Pink Door - Seattle, Washington

Portland City Grill - Portland, Oregon

Ray's on the River - Atlanta, Georgia

RPM Italian - Chicago, Illinois

Russell's Steak, Chops, and More - Williamsville, New York

St. Elmo Steak House - Indianapolis, Indiana

Steak 44 - Multiple Locations

The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Place - Atlanta. Georgia

Talula's Garden - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Texas de brazil - Ft. Worth - Dallas, Texas

Top of the Hub - Boston, Massachusetts

Top of the World Restaurant - The STRAT Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, Nevada

Vic's on the River - Savannah, Georgia

Wildfire - Schaumburg - Chicago, Illinois

You can find the complete 50 Best Restaurants for a Date list and the full details on the 'Date Night Matchmaker' feature at www.opentable.com/date-night .

*Methodology for survey:

This survey was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish, and compiled by DKC Analytics. The sample of 1,000 21 to 34 year-olds in the United States was surveyed on September, 9th 2019.

The Hinge survey was conducted on a sample of 300 active Hinge members.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG),is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 52,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 128 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

About Hinge

Hinge is the dating app for people who want to get off dating apps. In today's digital world, singles are so busy matching that they're not actually connecting, in person, where it counts. Hinge is on a mission to change that. So we built an app that's designed to be deleted. On Hinge, there are no rules, timers, or games. Instead, you'll meet your most compatible matches and you'll have unique conversations over what you've shared on your detailed profile. It's a natural way to find a great first date. Currently, we're setting up a date every 4 seconds, 3 out of 4 times users want to go on a second date, and last year we became the fastest growing dating app in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.

Related Links

http://opentable.com

