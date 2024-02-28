Datenna, Groq, and Lockheed Martin Join Roster of Sponsors for Upcoming AI Expo for National Competitiveness

The AI Expo for National Competitiveness to address America's readiness to lead in critical, emerging technologies May 7-8 in Washington, D.C.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced today three additional sponsors of the AI Expo for National Competitiveness happening on May 7-8 at the Walter E. Convention Center in Washington, D.C. At the "Disruptor" sponsorship level, SCSP welcomes Datenna , an Open-source intelligence (OSINT) software company that equips governments with actionable insights into China's techno-economic landscape. SCSP is also announcing two "Maverick"-level sponsors: Groq ®, a generative AI solutions company and creator of the Language Processing Unit (LPU™), and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery by providing the all-domain mission solutions and vision needed to accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies.

"These three sponsors exemplify what the AI Expo intends to bring into focus," said SCSP CEO and President Ylli Bajraktari. "They are representative of the intersection of AI, defense, and national security policy – a key focus of SCSP's work and will further the AI Expo's dialogue on U.S. leadership in emerging technologies. We appreciate their support!"

The goal of the free two-day expo is to bring together leaders of innovation from the private sector, research institutions, the U.S. government, and key allies and partners to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and educate the public on artificial intelligence innovation and applications. Visit https://expo.scsp.ai/ to register to attend and to learn more about sponsorship and exhibits.

"SCSP's mission highlights the urgent need for Western democracies to deeply understand China's techno-economic system, and why new sources of intelligence are needed to ensure techno-democracies can outcompete authoritarian rivals," said Jaap van Etten, CEO at Datenna. "Our sponsorship of the AI Expo for National Competitiveness shows our commitment to empowering governments with unmatched insight and knowledge for superior decision-making."

"The collaboration between private industry, academia, and government in AI is a matter of national security for the U.S. and our allies," said Groq Co-founder and CEO Jonathan Ross. "It's essential to have forums like the SCSP AI Expo, which bring together diverse perspectives and new ways to innovate from all three sectors, to address the latest generative AI developments, opportunities, and challenges. As a proud sponsor of the AI Expo, Groq is excited to share our insights on AI's future and engage in meaningful discussions about the path forward."

"Our country has led the world in advanced defense technologies for generations," said Steve Walker, Chief Technology Officer at Lockheed Martin. "With the pace of change accelerating every day, the United States' leadership position must never be taken for granted. We are pleased to support SCSP in gathering some of our nation's brightest to share ideas, build momentum and exhibit advanced technologies like AI that protect our competitiveness and national security."

With exhibitors, such as Truepic , Fathom Consulting , Myriota , and Saaz Micro Inc. , showcasing their breakthroughs in AI and related emerging technologies, conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more from innovators about their technologies' capabilities. SCSP will also be adding exhibitors to the Expo website as they are confirmed, so please visit https://expo.scsp.ai/exhibitors/ to see the latest confirmed exhibitors.

SCSP will also host its second annual Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security with Mrs. Stephanie Carter, which will be co-located with the AI Expo. The two events build on the success of SCSP's 2022 and 2023 Global Emerging Technology Summits and inaugural Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security held in May 2023. For more information on SCSP, the AI Expo for National Competitiveness, and the Ash Carter Exchange please visit https://www.scsp.ai .

About SCSP: SCSP is a non-partisan, non-profit project, launched by Dr. Eric Schmidt and led by CEO Ylli Bajraktari. SCSP's mission is to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies are reshaping our national security, economy, and society.

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project