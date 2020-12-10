Dating.com Finds Ugly Holiday Sweaters to be a Huge Turn-On Among Singles

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, surveyed its members to determine once-and-for-all whether ugly sweaters have an impact on the search for love. The company found that holiday sweaters indicate laidback personality traits among singles and serve as a festive turn-on.

Before planning your outfit for this year's virtual holiday gatherings, consider the following standout findings from Dating.com's latest survey:

Almost all of those surveyed (96%) believe that ugly holiday sweaters serve as an effective conversation starter.

When asked about the perception of those who wear ugly holiday sweaters, 52% believe that the garment indicates a strong sense of humor, 44% believe that the garment indicates an openness to meeting new people and the remaining 4% believe there is no correlation between the garment and an individual's personality.

70% say a sense of humor is the most attractive quality in a partner.

42% of those who typically would not make the first move, claim they would be more willing to initiate conversation if a potential partner was wearing an ugly holiday sweater.

A majority of those surveyed (78%) believe that non-participation in an ugly holiday sweater-themed in-person or virtual gathering reveals close-minded characteristics.

"We're finding that singles appreciate humor now more than ever," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "And although the holidays may look different this year, singles have spoken and ugly sweaters are here to stay."

An ugly holiday sweater will make the perfect addition to your dating profile this season. Dating.com is here to share tips for taking the perfect ugly holiday sweater selfie:

Use self-timer: Put your camera on a three to five second self-timer and take a step back. This way, you and your full ugly holiday sweater will make it into the frame.

Make it personal: Choose an ugly holiday sweater that resonates with your interests. There are plenty of options based on classic movies, shows, sports teams and traditions. By picking something you enjoy talking about, your first conversation is guaranteed to be a good one.

Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize: Try pairing your sweater with accessories like a light up necklace or antler headband. The more the merrier!

To join Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles and find that special someone this holiday season, please visit www.dating.com.

About Dating Group: Dating Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.

SOURCE Dating.com

Related Links

https://www.dating.com/

