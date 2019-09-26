Dating.com Found That Online Activity Hits Peak Season During Cold Winter Months

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As cold weather months approach, Dating.com, part of the Dating.com Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, has conducted a survey to expose and explain a correlating rise in online dating use.

Chances of organically meeting a compatible partner in traditional everyday life cuts by more than half as the weather shifts colder. 67% of surveyors state that they are less likely to attend a social gathering during the winter than in the summer – and more men (88%) than women (70%) prefer to stay home when it's cold.

But finding that special someone can make enduring those lonely winter nights that much easier! A survey of Dating.com members has uncovered online dating activity and behavioral trends to better navigate the winter dating scene. Findings include:

A 30% uptick in overall platform activity between the months of November through February

55% of surveyors revealed that they are more likely to use online dating sites during the cold

Of those who reported feeling lonely during the Fall and Winter months, 60% said they turn to online dating as an effective and quick fix to their anxiety or sadness

Over 90% of those surveyed said they have found someone online that they had a strong connection with

89% said they would return to online dating any season after one positive experience

More than 80% of users said they would continue online dating during summer months

Online companionship can serve as an extremely effective fix to a cold-weather triggered loneliness. 75% of those surveyed indicate that they have experienced feelings of isolation at some point during the winter and, of those, 69% reported feeling less alone after matching with a potential partner online.

"It's important to make yourself a priority all year, but it can become clouded by the darker, longer and colder winter nights," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "We're so pleased that 86% of surveyed Dating.com users view our platform as an effective tool to reverse loneliness. We are diligently working to make our user's search for love easier, even during the most difficult months of the year to do so."

Dating.com exists as a tool to help pinpoint those whose individual preferences and timelines align, and fully immerse users in their unique search for love, providing each user with the most fulfilling courting experience. With access to millions of potential matches from more than 32 countries worldwide, members increase their chances of finding someone perfect for them no matter what time of year.

