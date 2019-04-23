Dating.com Launches Engaging New Stories Feature to Increase Interaction between Members by Sharing Moments from Their Lives

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The social matchmaking platform Dating.com has recently launched a highly-engaging Stories feature, to enable members to share and highlight instant footage of their daily lives. Designed to motivate more users to connect, the update displays a rolling stream of up-to-the-minute photos and videos located at the top of the Dating.com home page. Users then have the option to see even more snapshots from members and chat live with those who have posted stories that pique their interest.

The Stories feature is all about helping Dating.com members discover interesting matches, and offering an inside look into what is happening in their daily lives. Any content can appear in Stories, whether it is simply a moment from a daily routine, a beautiful selfie, or a surprising video of travel, sports or adventure. The addition of Stories is designed to move singles away from relying on outdated and stagnant dating profiles and photos, which all too often are not updated regularly by members. In Stories, members are encouraged to add current photos and videos that reveal their real world, provide a more authentic idea of who they are, and inspire conversation.

The launch of Stories is part of Dating.com's strategy of using innovation to transform how singles interact online to deliver a more captivating social experience. Over the last year, Dating.com has updated its global platform to create a more lively narrative that shows members at their best and brings matches together in many new ways. The goal is to modernize tired and ineffective methods of dating, such as email and repetitive profile swiping, which don't promote healthy social interaction or focus on personal wellbeing.

In 2018, Dating.com launched its live broadcasting feature, popular among members worldwide who enjoy the opportunity to watch live streams. One-to-many broadcasting allows members to communicate in real-time via webcam with an audience of viewers and let their personality shine in interesting ways. All live streams participants have the chance to communicate with the broadcaster, and also each other, using a communal chat window. Dating.com also incorporated functionalities that enable members to broadcast together and join group streaming, which also boosts the party and feel-good vibes.

As with live broadcasting, the new Stories feature is all about helping members to be themselves and reach out to a larger number of potential matches from among the millions of Dating.com members. Dating.com plans to continue evolving its service in this direction over the coming months, as part of its comprehensive strategy of interactive social dating.

Dating.com rolled out the desktop version of Stories on March 8, and is now working to incorporate Stories into the smartphone app available on Apple and Android devices.

