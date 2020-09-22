Dating.com Reveals That 2020 Has Been The Year Of Break Ups

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of today being National Singles Day, Dating.com, part of the Dating.com Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, has revealed findings that showcase that 2020 has seen the most breakups compared to the last three years, both nationally and internationally.

Believe it or not, this global pandemic has brought a new light to relationships, some good and some bad. Being stuck inside for months on end really put a lot relationships to the test and came down to a make or break it realization for most. Dating.com decided to survey its users to find out how many have had relationships end during quarantine.

In the past month, Dating.com has seen an uptick in newly single users signing up online

in newly single users signing up online When surveying current users, Dating.com found that 67% of users have admitted they went through a break up in the last year, which is a significant increase from last year's findings of only 34% admitted to have gone through a break up

Out of the 67% of those respondents who said they have ended relationships in 2020, 49% said that they lived with their significant other, while only 18% said they weren't cohabiting

Out of those living with their ex-partner, 25% revealed they realized living together caused many fights, which ended with separation.

15% of respondents who reported a break up during quarantine revealed they discovered unfavorable characteristics within their partner that led to the end of their relationship

Nearly 75% of this group claim they signed up for a dating site to effectively move on during the limited social-distancing era.

"Break ups can be challenging with or without a global pandemic. With people still being encouraged to stay home and limit social interactions, being able to move on can sometimes feel impossible," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "People should look at a break up during quarantine as a blessing in disguise because it allowed you to see who your partner really is and otherwise you might have went through life never really knowing that person at all!"

While it's no surprise that breakups are hard and leave people feeling lost and sometimes lonely, it is a good time to self-reflect and focus on yourself. In an effort to make moving on an easier process, Dating.com has provided tips on how to cope and best move upward and onward post break up.

Let Yourself Be Upset : it is important to allow yourself to properly reflect on what went wrong in the relationship in order for you to learn and move on.

: it is important to allow yourself to properly reflect on what went wrong in the relationship in order for you to learn and move on. Keep Yourself as Busy as Possible : reach out to family or friends and plan socially distant outings to spend time with people who make you happy.

: reach out to family or friends and plan socially distant outings to spend time with people who make you happy. Switch Up Your Routine and Environment : look for easy activities like a virtual morning workout class or a tennis lesson to help yourself focus on other things going on in your life rather than the break up.

: look for easy activities like a virtual morning workout class or a tennis lesson to help yourself focus on other things going on in your life rather than the break up. Start a Journal: keeping track of how you feel each day can help you see how far you have come and make you realize that you have moved on from your ex quicker than you thought imaginable.

