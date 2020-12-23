Dating.com Says Goodbye To 2020 By Releasing New Year Resolutions For Singles And Couples

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the New Year, Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, has released dating and relationship new year's resolutions for those who are single and for those who are in relationships.

Back in March 2020, when shelter in place was mandated, Dating.com revealed a spike in online dating activity, both nationally and internationally. In fact, Dating.com reported that 82% of singles had turned to online dating to improve health and wellness during the first couple weeks of the pandemic. The company has continued to see a steady uptick in activity in the months following.

"The pandemic has brought a new light to dating in general, especially for those looking to meet new people and find love," says Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and Vice President of Dating.com. "The pandemic fatigue is real and because singles have been stuck at home for so long, it is beginning to wear on their confidence and motivation to continue pursuing online dating."

Just because singles are now spending more time at home, does not mean their dating lives have to collect cob webs. Dating.com has shared below some resolutions for singles as we head into the New Year.

Set Dating Goals: Treat your dating life just like you would any other goal, this will help keep you on track and stay motivated to keep yourself active when its come to online dating.

Treat your dating life just like you would any other goal, this will help keep you on track and stay motivated to keep yourself active when its come to online dating. Practice Self Care: Everyone had a rough 2020, but we made it! In 2021, make sure to take time for yourself to ensure you are feeling and looking your best, because that will help you in every aspect of your life not just dating.

Everyone had a rough 2020, but we made it! In 2021, make sure to take time for yourself to ensure you are feeling and looking your best, because that will help you in every aspect of your life not just dating. Go Outside Your Comfort Zone: Meeting new people has never been harder, but being open to new ways of communicating and spending time with people will be key in 2021. For example, plan a fun date that you can do via video chat like a movie night or cooking dinner together or even a puzzle!

Singles aren't the only ones that need to make resolutions for the New Year. In fact, Dating.com reported that the company has seen the most breakups this year compared to the last three years, both nationally and internationally.

"Couples have been faced with new hurdles this year due to the pandemic and being with their significant others all day every day," says Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and Vice President of Dating.com. "It takes a lot going from 0 to 60 in the amount of time you spend together as a couple and some couples couldn't adapt to the change they were thrown."

Couples should take the time to reflect on 2020 and think about ways they can improve their relationship ahead of the New Year. Dating.com has shared below some resolutions for couples to consider before 2021.

Plan a Date Night: Although it feels like you spend every waking moment together, it is important to put time aside to do something you both enjoy. By finding a time that works for both of your schedules, it will allow both parties to give all their attention and be present in the moment, which will avoid couples from growing apart down the road.

Although it feels like you spend every waking moment together, it is important to put time aside to do something you both enjoy. By finding a time that works for both of your schedules, it will allow both parties to give all their attention and be present in the moment, which will avoid couples from growing apart down the road. Prioritize Alone Time: Being under the same roof for months on end can obviously cause some friction within a relationship. It is always important take some very much needed alone time, especially if you are feeling overwhelmed. Make sure to dedicate an hour to yourself each night or every other night to be alone and decompress, you can do so by taking a bath or simply reading a book or watching your favorite TV show!

Being under the same roof for months on end can obviously cause some friction within a relationship. It is always important take some very much needed alone time, especially if you are feeling overwhelmed. Make sure to dedicate an hour to yourself each night or every other night to be alone and decompress, you can do so by taking a bath or simply reading a book or watching your favorite TV show! Communicate More: Communication is key to any successful relationship and now that we are learning new things about our partners (good and bad), it is important to communicate to your partner how you are feeling so that you can be a strong support system to them while we work to get through this global pandemic.

To join Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles and find that special someone this holiday season, please visit www.dating.com.

About Dating Group: Dating Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.

SOURCE Dating.com

Related Links

https://www.dating.com

