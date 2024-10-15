Dating.com Unveils Digital Cuffing Season Trends: A Majority of Singles Will Embrace Virtual Romance and Long-Distance Relationships This Winter

89% of U.S. singles are open to or actively seeking someone to "cuff up" this winter, and one-third of those are open to a virtual long-term relationship

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study released today from Dating.com – part of Social Discovery Group , the company behind 60+ online communication platforms, reveals just how popular "cuffing" still is among singles. Dating.com unveils a new trend: as winter settles in and people retreat indoors, daters are expanding their online searches far beyond their local areas to find someone to heat things up with. The study also offers insights into what makes a great "cuffing season partner," according to singles.

"As soon as the weather turns chilly, 'cuffing season' begins—a lonelier time of year when singles are more inclined to seek consistent communication or to pair up with someone as activities move indoors," said Sabrina Bendory, Dating & Relationships Expert at Dating.com. "The need for companionship during this more isolating season leads singles to want to form relationships more than any other time of year. Dating.com has observed more long-distance or online-only connections developing during this season, where couples may meet and build/maintain emotional connections through virtual reality chats and video calls."

Key survey findings include:

Singles Are Still on to the Cuffing Craze: Dating.com discovered a majority of singles from the U.S. ( 89% ) claimed they are open to, or actively seeking a partner for this year's colder months (October - March). Among those, a third ( 34% ) claimed they would be open to having their seasonal fling turn into a virtual long-term relationship.

Dating.com discovered a majority of singles from the U.S. ( ) claimed they are open to, or actively seeking a partner for this year's colder months (October - March). Among those, a third ( ) claimed they would be open to having their seasonal fling turn into a virtual long-term relationship. Digital Daters Aren't Signing Off for the Holidays : Singles are cuddling up in a cozy blanket with their phones and VR headsets. Dating.com found that a number of respondents ( 32% ) were open to having an online-only relationship with someone this winter – whether through VR interactions, traditional video calls, virtual gifts or other online communications. The top reasons singles yearned for virtual romance included companionship ( 57% ), low costs/affordability of virtual dating ( 65% ), and escapism ( 32% ).

: Singles are cuddling up in a cozy blanket with their phones and VR headsets. Dating.com found that a number of respondents ( ) were open to having an online-only relationship with someone this winter – whether through VR interactions, traditional video calls, virtual gifts or other online communications. The top reasons singles yearned for virtual romance included companionship ( ), low costs/affordability of virtual dating ( ), and escapism ( ). Long-Distance, Low-Stress. Dating.com found that 83% of respondents have virtually dated someone who is based in another state, and 71% have been in a digital relationship with someone who lives in another country. "A low-pressure approach to dating is in," said Bendory, and Dating.com found 40% of daters believe that digital relationships are ideal, citing fewer strings attached. Interestingly, 62% said they felt more comfortable expressing their sexual desires to a virtual match.

Dating.com found that of respondents have virtually dated someone who is based in another state, and have been in a digital relationship with someone who lives in another country. "A low-pressure approach to dating is in," said Bendory, and Dating.com found of daters believe that digital relationships are ideal, citing fewer strings attached. Interestingly, said they felt more comfortable expressing their sexual desires to a virtual match. A Surge in Engagement: Dating.com recorded a YoY surge in online message activity each winter, with messaging reaching its highest point in January. "I would attribute this spike to several factors: New Year's dating resolutions, anticipation of Valentine's Day, and the desire for a companion to get through the rest of the cold winter months," said Bendory.

Dating.com recorded a YoY surge in online message activity each winter, with messaging reaching its highest point in January. "I would attribute this spike to several factors: New Year's dating resolutions, anticipation of Valentine's Day, and the desire for a companion to get through the rest of the cold winter months," said Bendory. Preferred Vibes: For seasonal relationships, avoiding drama is key. 71% of daters want a cuffing season partner who is easygoing and relaxed, and 85% want someone who shares similar interests and activities.

Dating.com aims to facilitate online connections and conversations through innovative algorithms that help pinpoint individuals whose preferences align, and with icebreakers that help singles have the fulfilling discussions they desire. For more information and to meet your next match, visit www.Dating.com .

