Dating.com Unveils Virtual Reality Feature That Enhances the Online Dating Experience

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com – part of Social Discovery Group, the company behind over 70 online dating sites – is introducing a new VR feature that makes it easier than ever to meet and connect with potential matches online. With this launch, users can now engage in 360° VR video chats with other members, promising a more lifelike communication experience.

"Today's daters are looking for authenticity and the ability to build genuine connections when finding love online. Sometimes, chemistry can best be discovered when meeting face-to-face – even via video – which is exactly what the new 360° VR video chat capability will do for singles on Dating.com," said Dmitry Volkov , Ph.D., Founder of Social Discovery Group . "Introducing this feature is a direct response to what our community is looking for, especially given the growing interest in virtual reality for dating. At Social Discovery Group, we are always looking to stay ahead of the curve so people can find their true matches, and we look forward to helping more people build relationships with VR."

The VR tool on Dating.com allows daters to engage in 360° VR video chats with other members on the site, creating a more realistic and lifelike experience in online dating. To access the tool, users are required to have a compatible VR headset, taking traditional video calls to the next level. People that have the necessary equipment to take advantage of this offering are provided with a list of other members who are available for VR video chats and are equipped with a VR camera, making it simple to see who you can chat with via VR.



Couples all over the world are already reviewing Dating.com's new feature for a chance to connect without boundaries.

Prior to this feature update, singles were given the option to use video chats within apps, which resulted in popularity across Social Discovery Group's portfolio of platforms. Last year, 3,222,993 video dates were facilitated for users across platforms, which is 1.3 million more than in 2022. This uptick underscores the demand for enhanced online communication and video experience as interest in video streaming and digital dating grows.

To learn more about Dating.com and the platform features, please visit https://www.dating.com/ .

About Social Discovery Group

Social Discovery Group is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting 70 brands with 500 million users. SDG solves the problems of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection with the help of digital reality. Its products include international dating sites, social and entertainment apps with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect with each other. For more information, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com .

