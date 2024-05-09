Datometry Recognized By CRN Among Coolest Database Companies 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database system virtualization, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, honored Datometry by naming it one of the Coolest Database System Companies of the 2024 Big Data 100. The award recognizes vendors offering next-generation relational database systems with significant impact and practical relevance.

CRN's Big Data 100 is a critical resource for solution providers who help their customers transform their organizations. Specifically, CRN recognized Datometry for its pioneering work in database system virtualization, a novel and powerful technology that empowers enterprises to break the vendor lock-in of legacy database systems.

Datometry's partners and customers have established a unique track record of moving even the most demanding workloads at a fraction of the time and cost compared to conventional migration approaches. By adding support for Oracle and PostgreSQL databases, Datometry has recently extended its product lineup to capture the operational database market, in addition to analytical workloads.

"We're honored to be included in the list of Coolest Database Vendors 2024 by CRN," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "Solution providers are at the heart of enterprise modernization. With our product portfolio, we are addressing a rapidly accelerating market demand for portability and mobility of database workloads."

The 2024 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100.

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises can run their existing applications directly on next-generation databases without needing costly and risk-laden database migrations. Datometry counts leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide among their customers. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

