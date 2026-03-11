Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Marks Women's History Month, Recognizing Colonial Women Who Helped Secure U.S. Independence During America's 250th Anniversary Year

DAR's Free Genealogy Guide Helps Anyone Begin the Journey to Discover Their Family History

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think of the Patriots who fought for U.S. independence in the American Revolution, they rarely think of women. But our Revolutionary War history is filled with women who supported the cause of independence by taking up arms, donating funds, sewing uniforms, serving as spies, housing soldiers, and working tirelessly to build a new nation. Women's History Month is an appropriate time for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to celebrate these Revolutionary War Patriots and their descendants, especially during the 250th anniversary of the United States.

During Women's History Month in the year of America's 250th anniversary, the DAR celebrates female Patriots like Nancy Hart who is depicted in this engraving housed in the DAR Americana Collection holding Tory soldiers at gunpoint in her home. Many other DAR members have female Patriots in their lineage and DAR preserves their stories and honors them.

These female Patriots were everyday women like Lilly McIlhaney Bowen, who emigrated to the 13 colonies from Ireland in the 1700s. Her four sons served in the Continental Army and she lost two in battle, one at the Battle of Kings Mountain and another on the expedition with the Fincastle troops. In spite of her significant personal losses, Lily McIlhaney Bowen supported the cause of American Independence in 1777 by loaning funds and providing food and military supplies.

Her descendant, Virginia resident Ginnie Sebastian Storage, serves as the national President General of the DAR, leading more than 190,000 members in America 250 celebrations this year.

"I am so inspired today by Lily McIlhaney Bowen's courage and commitment to the American cause. Women's History Month is an important time for us to share the stories of these remarkable Patriot women, especially during this important commemorative year for our country," said Storage. "We hope the 250th anniversary of our independence inspires everyone to uncover their personal connection to Revolutionary War Patriots and we invite all women to consider membership in the DAR."

For DAR member Kari Weis who lives in Connecticut, the service of her female Revolutionary War Patriot ancestor inspires her membership. Her ancestor, Marie des Nieges St. Denis DeSoto, donated cattle so Spanish Louisiana Governor Bernardo de Gálvez could feed his troops as they supported the colonists in fighting against the British. When her husband was arrested and jailed, she continued to pay taxes and ran the household. Weis noted that her ancestor was determined to do things the way she thought was right and refused to be intimidated.

"It gives me a profound connection to my heritage…the subtle valor of acts such as running the commissary or donating cattle to feed the troops demonstrates to me that even behind-the-scenes acts can benefit the greater good. I like to think that my small acts of service in DAR contribute to the greater good the society does as a whole," said Weis.

Lanabeth Horgen of Washington state agrees with this sentiment, explaining that the service of her Patriot Martha Bryan Boone (Daniel Boone's sister-in-law) supplying food and intelligence to her Kentucky militiamen husband during the War "inspires my DAR membership, where I actively support the America 250 Patriots Initiative to ensure the vital contributions of frontier women like Martha are recognized and preserved for future generations."

Dawn Lemongello of Florida is descended from Letitia Hutchinson who was married to a British soldier and appeared to have different political beliefs than her husband because she supplied a horse and other items to aid the Continental Army's efforts while he was away at war. After her husband was exiled at the end of the Revolutionary War, she stayed in America living with her father and raising her family with full control of the finances.

"Letitia's story is fascinating to me. I love being able to keep her spirit alive 250 years after her brave and impactful efforts for our country," said Lemongello.

Other DAR members who can trace their lineage back to a female Patriot include:

Jacquelyn Winston of Missouri is descended from Native American Patriot Nancy Ward, otherwise known as Naye'hi, who was an important intermediary between the Cherokee and early American settlers.

Marcy Carter-Lovick of Texas whose ancestor Elizabeth Dawson Cheatham furnished supplies for the war effort.

Shontel Nicholas of New York is descended from Elizabeth Armfield, a free Black woman who contributed to the cause of American independence by paying a supply tax in 1783.

These are just a few of the stories of the nearly 1,300 female Patriots preserved in the DAR Patriot Ancestor database, and many are still waiting to be discovered. From grand gestures of bravery to the simple yet impactful action of furnishing material aid, the nation's fight for independence 250 years ago would not have been successful without the actions of these women.

The E Pluribus Unum Educational Initiative was launched by DAR in 2020 – inspired by the United States motto translated to "out of many, one" – representing how a single nation emerged from the variety of people who fought for its independence. The initiative is focused on raising awareness of often unknown Revolutionary War Patriots, including those who were women, Black or Native American.

A free genealogy guide is available for download on the DAR website to help people start their genealogical journey. For DAR members, learning about their lineages and family histories is an important and rewarding part of DAR membership and all are encouraged to use DAR tools to discover their family stories.

About the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these Patriots. One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

