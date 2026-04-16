DAV Launches Digital Resource on Psychedelic Therapy for Veterans

ERLANGER, Ky., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has launched an online resource to educate veterans, care providers and the public about psychedelic-assisted therapies for service-related mental health conditions.

A growing number of veterans are seeking alternative treatments after exhausting traditional options. Meanwhile, clinical researchers are advancing studies of MDMA, and plant medicines like psilocybin and ibogaine—at a time when legal access in the United States remains limited. As a result, many veterans travel abroad—often at significant personal risk and cost—to pursue these treatments.

DAV champions continued rigorous research into psychedelic-assisted therapies while stressing the importance of safety, oversight and evidence-based care. This new resource provides balanced information on this emerging issue.

"Psychedelics may be able to dramatically improve and even transform the lives of veterans suffering from invisible wounds," said DAV CEO Barry Jesinoski. "Our goal is to provide clear, credible information so everyone involved can understand the science, the risks and what it means for their care."

Mindscapes is available now, as part of DAV's broader work exploring innovative approaches to veteran mental health.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America's veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

Contact: Matt Saintsing

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SOURCE DAV (Disabled American Veterans)