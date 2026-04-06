DAV launches new resource page to support veterans with diabetes

ERLANGER, Ky., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has announced the launch of its new online diabetes resource page, developed in partnership with Dexcom, a global leader in glucose biosensing. The new resource page will provide an understanding of the prevalence of diabetes among veterans—especially those with Type 2 diabetes—and various treatment options.

Diabetes affects an estimated 25% of veterans, underscoring the need for accessible, tailored resources that address the unique health challenges faced by those who served. The resource page is designed to provide veterans and their caregivers with critical information, tools and support to better understand and manage diabetes. The page comes at a crucial time as veterans are nearly twice as likely to develop diabetes as the general population.

"Developed with support from Dexcom, the diabetes resource page reflects a shared commitment to improving health outcomes for veterans by increasing awareness and access to innovative approaches in diabetes care," said DAV's CEO and National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski. "The collaboration brings together DAV's expertise in veteran support with Dexcom's leadership in glucose monitoring technology."

"On behalf of Dexcom, we salute the DAV team for their commitment to improving the health of veterans, including those with diabetes," said Mike Steelman, Senior Vice President, Dexcom Global Market Access and Captain, US Army. "As a veteran myself, I understand firsthand the challenges of managing diabetes and the importance of having access to education and tools like Dexcom CGM to help take control of your health and achieve better outcomes."

DAV provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations, their families, survivors and caregivers. Every year, DAV's no-cost services help more than 1 million veterans access the benefits and health care they've earned while connecting them with meaningful employment and representing their voice on Capitol Hill.

Visit the page at dav.org/diabetes.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America's veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

SOURCE DAV (Disabled American Veterans)