Dave & Buster's Announces First Franchise Location Opening in Bangalore, India with The Malpani Group

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's, the world's premier destination for dining, drinks, and entertainment, is proud to announce its highly anticipated debut in India with a flagship location at Mantri Avenue, Bangalore. This milestone marks the brand's first franchise store and a key step in its global expansion.

India, currently the fifth-largest economy in the world, is projected to become the third largest by 2030. With its rapidly growing middle class, increasing urbanization, and vibrant out-of-home entertainment sector, the country presents an ideal environment for global brands to thrive. Dave & Buster's entry into this dynamic market positions it to meet the rising demand for unique dining and entertainment experiences, making it a perfect fit for India's evolving consumer landscape.

The doors have officially opened on December 26, 2024, giving guests an exclusive preview of the unique experiences Dave & Buster's is bringing to India. A Grand Opening celebration is planned for February 2025, setting the stage for the brand's continued growth across the country, including a second store in Mumbai slated for Spring 2025.

"This is a momentous occasion for Dave & Buster's," said Antonio Bautista, Chief Development Officer for International. "India, with its dynamic culture and growing appetite for premium entertainment, is the perfect market for our brand. Bangalore, known for its energy and innovation, is an ideal city to launch this journey. We're excited to partner with the Malpani Group to deliver the world-class experiences that define Dave & Buster's and to introduce many of these for the first time to Indian audiences."

The Dave & Buster's Bangalore location will offer a state-of-the-art midway filled with world-class games, many of which are being introduced to India for the first time. Guests can also experience competitive social gaming and enjoy India's first bowling experience, featuring Nitro Lighting and Sparks in combination. These cutting-edge attractions promise a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere designed to create lasting memories for friends and families.

Food lovers will enjoy a menu showcasing a unique blend of Dave & Buster's classic Americana dishes and locally inspired Pan-Asian flavors. The experience is further elevated by a curated drinks menu, including signature cocktails, mocktails, and innovative beverages designed to complement the vibrant flavors of the cuisine, ensuring a delightful culinary journey.

For sports fans and entertainment enthusiasts, the "Watch" experience at Dave & Buster's Bangalore features wall-to-wall screens powered by state-of-the-art technology to provide maximum viewing satisfaction. Whether it's live sports, concerts, or special events, guests can immerse themselves in an unparalleled visual experience.

Shreya Malpani, Director of Malpani Group, shared her views: "We are delighted to partner with Dave & Buster's and bring their world-renowned brand to India. Bangalore is the ideal launchpad for this collaboration, and we are confident that the unique combination of food, drinks, and immersive entertainment will captivate Indian audiences. The Mumbai store, opening next year, is just the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful journey together."

With Bangalore leading the charge, Dave & Buster's is poised to become a household name in India, offering guests a one-of-a-kind destination to eat, drink, play, and socialize like never before.

For more information on Dave & Buster's India visit https://www.daveandbustersindia.com

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of over 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's locations feature a unique combination of dining, games, and immersive entertainment, making it a global leader in the competitive socializing space.

About The Malpani Group

The Malpani Group from Sangamner, India is a well-diversified business house with interests in renewable energy, FMCG products, real estate, hotels, and more. However, the group's success story goes beyond its diverse portfolio of businesses. Currently, the Malpani Group is one of the leading owners and operators of amusement and water parks in India. They operate India's largest theme and water park, Imagicaa, along with five other parks in India. Their amusement and water parks have become a popular destination for families, thrill-seekers, and tourists, offering a unique and immersive experience for all ages.

