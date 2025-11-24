DAVE & BUSTER'S ANNOUNCES HUGE HOLIDAY LINEUP WITH SPECIAL OFFERS & EXCLUSIVE CELEBRATIONS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Featuring Friendsgiving specials, Black Friday savings, Breakfast with Santa and elevated New Year's Eve experiences, Dave & Buster's delivers memorable holiday moments and exceptional value all under one roof

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's today announces that they are kicking off the holiday season with festive experiences, unbeatable deals and can't-miss celebrations designed to bring family and friends together. With offerings ranging from Friendsgiving gatherings, Black Friday offers, Breakfast with Santa and elevated New Year's Eve events, Dave & Buster's is positioned as the go-to destination for holiday fun for every age and occasion.

With more ways than ever to Eat, Drink, Play & Watch, Dave & Buster's is ready to make this holiday season one to remember — delivering excitement, value, and unforgettable celebrations from Thanksgiving through the new year.

"The holidays can get hectic, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't make time to have fun with the people you care about," said Melissa Powers, Senior Director of Marketing. "Whether it's a casual get-together with friends you haven't seen in a while or an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration, Dave & Buster's is all about creating a space where you can unwind, laugh, and enjoy the moments that make this season special."

A bevy of exciting holiday deals include:

Thanksgiving Week

Dave & Buster's is kicking off Thanksgiving Week with unbeatable offers that make it easy to gather, unwind, and have fun — whether you're reconnecting with friends before heading home, entertaining out-of-town guests, or looking for a laid-back break from holiday prep.

From Sunday, November 23 through Thursday, November 27, guests can enjoy:

Half-price games all day, every day of Thanksgiving Week

Happy Hour drink specials starting at just $5

Thanksgiving Day

Dave & Buster's locations nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving Day, offering the perfect post-turkey activity — or a fun, no-cooking alternative to the traditional meal. Skip the dishes, bring the whole crew, and head straight into an evening of games, chef-crafted bites, and festive fun.

Hours vary by location, and guests are encouraged to check their local store's hours at daveandbusters.com.

Black Friday

This Black Friday, Dave & Buster's is giving shoppers the perfect excuse to step away from the carts and into play mode with half-price games all day long at locations nationwide. Guests can dive into 150+ arcade games for half the price, watch every big game on massive 40-foot screens, and refuel with chef-crafted bites — including a special offer of 10 wings for just $10. Whether unwinding after a marathon shopping spree or sparking some friendly competition, it's the ultimate way to recharge and score big.

Half-Priced Games Every Sunday

Between Thanksgiving leftovers and the chaos of holiday shopping, Dave & Buster's is offering the perfect in-between escape: half-priced games all day long on Sunday, November 30. Take a break from the busy holiday weekend to let loose, burn off that extra slice of pie, and squeeze in some quality competition with family and friends before heading back to school or work. Plus, Dave & Buster's will be offering half-priced games every Sunday for a limited time.

Breakfast With Santa

Families can kick off the holiday season with a festive holiday morning at Dave & Buster's during Breakfast with Santa. Guests will enjoy a festive breakfast banquet, three hours of Unlimited Video Game Play, a $10 Power Card, photos with Santa, and a lineup of holiday crafts and activities to keep the joy going. Tickets will be available now at: daveandbusters.com/breakfast-with-santa

New Year's Eve Celebrations

Dave & Buster's is hosting its most unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration yet, offering two exciting ways to ring in 2026 — whether celebrating with the whole family or gathering a crew for a night to remember.

During the daytime family celebration, guests will enjoy unlimited video game play, a $20 Power Card, a chef-crafted buffet, and an early video ball drop so you can still enjoy all the fun of NYE, while still getting the kids home before midnight.

For those seeking a late-night celebration, Dave & Buster's is also offering an exclusive countdown experience complete with unlimited video game play, a $15 Power Card, a midnight champagne toast, festive NYE swag, and a late-night buffet.

Holiday Gift Card Bonus

For those gifting fun this season, Dave & Buster's is offering bonus cards to make every celebration even sweeter. Guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 bonus card, and from Black Friday through Cyber Monday (November 28 through December 1), shoppers will earn a $15 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased — the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who loves to play.

With more ways than ever to Eat & Play, Dave & Buster's holiday lineup brings festive fun and unbeatable value together under one roof, making every moment of the season unforgettable.

