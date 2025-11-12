DAVE & BUSTER'S IS SERVING UP ITS MOST FLAVORFUL MENU YET WITH 100+ NEW MENU ITEMS AND THE RETURN OF FAN FAVORITES

Beloved classics like the Million Dollar Margarita, Lacy's Chicken, and Mountain O'Nachos return alongside bold new dishes to debut the brand's biggest, most craveable menu overhaul ever

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's is turning up the flavor this fall with the debut of its all-new menu, featuring the return of fan-favorite dishes and nearly 100+ new food and beverage items designed to satisfy every craving. Now available nationwide, the updated menu marks a bold new era for the brand's dining experience, bringing back the quality, creativity, and excitement that has defined Dave & Buster's since day one.

Dave & Buster's New Menu

This bold new lineup brings together the best of both worlds: nostalgic fan favorites that guests have begged to see back on the menu and elevated new dishes. It's the biggest culinary evolution in Dave & Buster's history — proving that great food and great fun can live under one roof.

Back by popular demand, fan favorites like Lacy's Chicken, Mountain O'Nachos, Bistro Steak & Shrimp Alfredo Linguine, and Triple Layer Chocolate Cake are making their highly anticipated return, alongside new shareable plates, hearty entrees, and indulgent desserts. Whether guests are stopping by for Happy Hour, dining out on date night or just enjoying a fun game night out with friends, the new menu delivers the variety, flavor, and fun for everyone to enjoy.

For those looking to make the most of their visit, Dave & Buster's Eat & Play Combo offers unbeatable value — starting at just $19.99 for an entrée and a $10 Power Card. Guests can also take their night to the next level by upgrading to unlimited game play for $59.99, unlocking non-stop fun and the chance to win up to 1,500 tickets.

"At Dave & Buster's, great food fuels great experiences," said Melissa Powers, Senior Director of Marketing. "We've expanded our menu with dishes you wouldn't expect to find at an arcade – elevated entrées, indulgent comfort foods, and bold new flavors. This new lineup brings back the fan favorites people have been asking for, while introducing delicious new dishes that make every visit feel fresh and craveable."

With more ways than ever to Eat & Play, Dave & Buster's new menu brings the food and fun together like never before — delivering bold flavor, unbeatable value, and nonstop good times.

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 241 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 180 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India and the Philippines. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Dave & Buster’s