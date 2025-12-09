DAVE & BUSTER'S LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION "CLAW PURSE," A PURSE DESIGNED TO LOOK LIKE A CLAW MACHINE IN COLLABORATION WITH CHAIN

The Ultimate Holiday Collectible: A Claw-Machine-Inspired Purse Celebrating the Nationwide Rollout of Dave & Buster's Human Crane Machine

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's is leveling up holiday gifting with the debut of the Claw Purse, a limited-edition purse designed by Chain. The Claw Purse is inspired by one of the brand's most iconic games — the claw machine — and is the season's most unexpected fashion statement made for anyone who loves bold style, nostalgia, and a little bit of play.

To mark a major milestone for the brand, the Claw Purse launches alongside the expansion of Dave & Buster's Human Crane, the viral, full-body game experience that turns guests into the claw, where they are lowered down into a bin of huge prizes to grab whatever they choose. Beginning this month, the Human Crane will appear in over 112 Dave & Buster's locations with additional stores rolling out nationwide throughout the season. The accessory serves as a playful nod to the fan-favorite attraction and reinforces Dave & Buster's commitment to unforgettable, next-level entertainment.

"At Dave & Buster's, we're always looking for new ways to bring our guests into the experience," said Melissa Powers, Senior Director of Marketing at Dave & Buster's. "The Claw Purse is a fun, unexpected extension of one of our most loved games and a celebration of the Human Crane's expansion nationwide. Partnering with Chain to bring this idea to life helped us tap into a fresh, cultural perspective and the result is a fashion accessory that reminds people great entertainment can show up anywhere, even your purse."

The purse made its first appearance this past weekend at Chain's Holiday House, where it quickly became a crowd favorite among creators, stylists, and culture icons. The moment marks the first creative collaboration between Dave & Buster's and Chain, bringing together Dave & Buster's beloved gameplay with Chain's signature culture-forward point of view.

"Demna did the Chips bag and Spade made ketchup packets into a clutch, so it only seemed right to us to work with Dave & Buster's to create a Claw Machine bag," said Nicholas Kraft, Chief Creative Officer of Chain. "Hopefully finding your keys in The Claw Purse is easier than winning a prize in an actual claw machine."

Crafted in a signature bright orange colorway with clear paneling and a sculptural claw charm inside, the Claw Purse will be available for $80 while supplies last beginning today on shop.daveandbusters.com and eatatchain.com.

Just in time for the holidays, the collectible piece is poised to become the go-to gift for fashion lovers, trend-spotters, and anyone who appreciates a conversation-starting accessory with a wink.

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 241 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 180 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India and the Philippines. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

About Chain

Chain sits at the intersection of Pop-Culture and Pop-Cuisine, collaborating with beloved brands to create immersive events, new pop-cuisine dishes, and bold collectibles that transform nostalgia into unforgettable experiences.

Every Chain project is designed to spark connection through nostalgia & storytelling, celebrating the cultural touchstones that bring people together and redefining how the world experiences Pop-Cuisine.

