Dave & Buster's "Bracket Busters" Gives Fans a Slam Dunk with Up to 1 Million Game Chip Giveaway for Busted College Basketball Brackets

Never Miss a Play with All Day $5 Happy Hour, All You Can Eat Wings and More Offers

COPPELL, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dave & Buster's, the ultimate sports watching, entertainment and restaurant destination for families and friends, is making hoop dreams come true with "Bracket Busters" giveaway of up to 1 million game chips for fans who submit a busted bracket. The bigger the bust, the bigger the reward of free game play at Dave & Buster's.

Excited to watch but work is blocking your shot? Dave & Buster's has the ultimate assist, inviting fans to "work" while they watch at various Dave & Buster's locations nationwide and get in the game with unrivaled offers extending into April to ensure the March mania doesn't fade away:

All Day $5 Happy Hour : Tip off at Dave & Buster's Thursday, March 21 with All Day $5 Happy Hour

: Tip off at Dave & Buster's with All Day Happy Hour Sip and Watch: Starting March 22 through April 8 , fans can head to Dave & Buster's for $2 beers and $5 shots

Starting , fans can head to Dave & Buster's for beers and shots Eat (and Play) Like a Champion: All You Can Eat Wings on April 8 , paired with a $10 Power Card starting at just $22.99 after 4pm .

"With our unrivaled sports watching, entertainment and dining experience, we're the go-to destination for fans in March and our new Bracket Busters offer helps fans keep playing no matter what happens on the court," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer for Dave & Buster's. "And for people juggling work with play, join us to kick off the mayhem and work while you watch at Dave & Buster's."

Upset fans can submit their busted bracket by following @daveandbusters and direct messaging Dave & Buster's on Instagram with a picture of their bracket for a up to 1 million game chip giveaway (while supplies last). For full Bracket Buster rules along with more information on how fans can make the most of March with Dave & Buster's exclusive new offers, visit Dave & Buster's Bracket Busters .

Visit daveandbusters.com for more updates and new offers to Eat, Drink and Play all tournament long.

