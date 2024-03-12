Join the Movement and Sign Dave & Buster's "Spring Break for All" Petition to Make Spring Break an Official Holiday

COPPELL, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dave & Buster's, the ultimate entertainment, sports watching and restaurant destination for families and friends, announces a new campaign, "Spring Break for All" in partnership with Spring Break legend DJ Pauly D, featuring a first-of-its-kind All-Inclusive Spring Break Pass for just $8 a day for ten whole days of unlimited games - from arcade classics to air hockey -and free chips & queso.

Dave & Buster's Teams Up with DJ Pauly D to Launch “Spring Break For All” Featuring All-Inclusive Spring Break Pass and New Limited Time Menu

As the go-to destination this Spring Break for all who want to play games, watch games and enjoy some well-deserved PTO (play time on), the brand is also introducing a new limited-time 4 SHO' Menu inspired by DJ Pauly D. The new offering features two specialty cocktails- the Bacardí® Mai Tan and the DJ Pauly D Coolada, family-favorite Funnel Cake Fries with a variety of dipping sauces including melted chocolate, caramel and whipped cream and a specialty non-alcoholic Ocean Berry Blast beverage.

"Our 'Spring Break for All' movement embodies our belief that fun is all-inclusive," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer for Dave & Buster's. "And until Spring Break is officially for both adults and kids, our hope is the new Spring Break All-Inclusive Pass and 4 SHO' limited-time menu will have your entire family and crew joining the movement."

Growing up, the Spring Break week off from school was all about having fun with friends and family, so why is it reserved just for kids? The reality is, Spring Break is broken. That's why Dave & Buster's is going even further to champion Spring Break for All, rallying Spring Break supporters across the country to help make Spring Break an official holiday and sign the Spring Break for All online petition .

"I've lived my life like one big Spring Break," said DJ Pauly D. "So when Dave & Buster's asked me to join their movement to help bring Spring Break to all ages, it was a no-brainer to team-up."

The new All-Inclusive Spring Break offer and limited-time menu items will be spotlighted in Dave & Buster's Spring Break for All campaign featuring DJ Pauly D, which will begin to roll out nationally in March bringing to life Dave & Buster's commitment to fun for all ages as the brand continues to drive innovation at the center of everyone's favorite place to Eat, Drink and Play. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 222 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 163 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play & Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 59 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com

