DAVE & BUSTER'S LAUNCHES "WHAT THE FUN" -- A NEW NATIONAL BRAND PLATFORM -- ALONGSIDE BIGGEST DEAL IN BRAND HISTORY: $1-A-DAY UNLIMITED PLAY PASS

Lose an Hour, Gain 60 Days: Just in Time for Daylight Saving Time, Guests Can Unlock Unlimited Game Play Nationwide

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As clocks spring forward and daylight stretches later into the evening, Dave & Buster's is inviting America to make more of every moment with the launch of "What The Fun", a bold new national brand platform redefining what spontaneous entertainment looks like today.

Debuting alongside the campaign is the biggest value offer in brand history: the 60-Day Unlimited Play Pass. For just $1 a day, loyalty members get 60 consecutive days of unlimited gameplay (a $60 upfront purchase). One lost hour. Sixty days gained.

With no blackout dates and no time-of-day restrictions, guests can drop in whenever it fits their schedule and enjoy unlimited game play across more than 150 arcade games, along with exclusive savings on food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating U.S. locations. Whether it's an after-work stop-in that turns competitive, a weekend meet-up that lasts longer than planned, or a spontaneous night out that escalates into something unforgettable, the pass removes traditional barriers to play, making it easier than ever to show up, swipe, and let the fun take over.

"What The Fun" marks a new chapter for Dave & Buster's — celebrating the surprise, energy, and connection that happens when people come together in real life. The fully integrated campaign captures the moment when a casual hang transforms into something unexpectedly epic from lights flashing, jackpots ringing, tickets flying, and friends locked into full-throttle competition. It's that split second when you look around and think, "Wait… what the fun just happened?" Rolling out nationally across linear TV, CTV and major streaming platforms, digital, social, and high-impact out-of-home, the campaign establishes "What The Fun" as the brand's new rallying cry — one designed to keep guests coming back again and again. You can view the campaign here.

"'What The Fun' is built around those unexpectedly epic moments that happen when people show up and play," said Melissa Powers, Vice President of Marketing at Dave & Buster's. "We paired it with a 'what the fun' kind of offer — unlimited play for just $1 a day — because the value should be just as headline-worthy as the experience."

The Unlimited Play Pass is built for simplicity and value. Once activated, guests can enjoy unlimited game play across more than 150 arcade games and exclusive food and non-alcoholic beverage discounts on over 150 menu items at participating U.S. locations. Loyalty members can choose from three tiers:

Standard: 60-days of Unlimited Play for $59.99 ($350+ value) + 5% off food and non-alcoholic beverages (no blackout dates)

Deluxe: 60-days of Unlimited Play for $99.99 ($450+ value) + 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages + earn up to 1,000 tickets per week (no blackout dates)

Premium: 60-days of Unlimited Play for $119.99 ($600+ value) + 25% off food and non-alcoholic beverages + earn up to 2,000 tickets per week (no blackout dates)

The 60-Day Unlimited Play Pass is now available for purchase in-store or online, with the 60-day play period beginning immediately upon purchase.

This spring, as the days get longer, so does the fun. For more information on "What The Fun" and the Unlimited Play Pass, visit daveandbusters.com.

Unlimited Play Pass

PROMOTIONAL. Non-refundable. Full purchase price due day of original purchase. Pass expires 60 days from purchase. Must be a D&B Rewards Member to purchase. Not valid on purple swipe games including but not limited to VR, crane games, pushers, dance games or merchandising games. No alcohol discounts; offers can't be combined. May not be applicable in all stores. Restrictions apply. More details: www.daveandbusters.com/unlimited-pass.

ABOUT DAVE & BUSTER'S

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 243 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 182 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India and the Philippines. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com.

