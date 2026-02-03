THIS VALENTINE'S DAY DAVE & BUSTER'S PUTS $15,000 3-CARAT DIAMOND ENGAGEMENT RINGS INSIDE THE HUMAN CRANE

Couples Can Step Inside Dave & Buster's Human Crane – a Life-Sized Claw Machine Experience – for a High-Stakes Valentine's Day Proposal

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Dave & Buster's is delivering a proposal experience unlike anything couples have seen before. The brand is transforming its viral Human Crane into a one-of-a-kind engagement moment by placing five $15,000, 3-carat diamond engagement rings designed by Platinum Days inside the game at select stores for couples that are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Valentine's Day is one of the most popular proposal days of the year and on February 14, Dave & Buster's is inviting couples to take part in a proposal that feels bold, memorable, and entirely unexpected. The Human Crane is the brand's full-body arcade experience that turns guests into the action by lowering them into a pit of oversized prizes where they can grab an iconic prize. On Valentine's Day, those prizes will include diamond engagement rings designed by Platinum Days. Stakes are higher than ever, with Human Crane rides starting at $20 per person.

"Dave & Buster's has always been about bringing people together for unforgettably fun moments, and date nights are no exception," said Melissa Powers, Vice President of Marketing at Dave & Buster's. "This Valentine's Day, we're elevating that experience even further by giving couples a chance to turn date night into a proposal they'll never forget."

And for couples looking to skip crowded restaurants and overpriced prix-fixe menus this Valentine's Day, Dave & Buster's is offering the $99 Date Night Duo Deal at all locations Monday through Friday leading up to the holiday. Designed to spark friendly competition, shared laughs, and a date night that's far more fun than a traditional dinner out, the all-in-one experience includes two 90-minute All-You-Can-Play game cards with a sit-down meal featuring your choice of one appetizer, two entrées, and one dessert.

The Valentine's Day Human Crane experience will be available at select Dave & Buster's locations nationwide. *The Date Night Duo Deal will be offered at all Dave & Buster's locations and must be reserved in advance through OpenTable. Quantities and reservations are limited and available while supplies last.*

For more information on participating locations, booking details, and Valentine's Day offerings, visit daveandbusters.com or follow @daveandbusters on social media.

"PROMOTIONAL. Limited time only. Offer valid 2/9/26-2/13/26 only. Offer includes two (2) All You Can Play passes for ninety (90) minutes (with an ability to earn up to 1,500 tickets), any one (1) appetizer, any two (2) entrees and any one (1) dessert, starting at $99. Menu item exclusions may apply. Dishes may not be substituted or modified. Time begins upon first game play. Human crane and VR games not included. Offer must be pre-purchased through OpenTable. Offer not available to walk in guests. Price or offer may be subject to revision or recission at any time. Prices may vary by location. Tax and gratuity not included. Valid at participating locations only. Not valid with any other promotion. Dine in only. Other restrictions may apply. See store for details. Void were prohibited."

PROMOTIONAL. Limited time only. Offer valid 2/14/26 only. In five (5) select stores, guests will have an opportunity to win an engagement ring from human crane ride (in Times Square/NYC and W. Nyack, NY and Los Angeles/Hollywood, Carlsbad and Folsom, CA stores only). Company employees and their immediate family members are ineligible to participate. Must be at least 18 years old to win and redeem ring. Actual ring will not be in human crane. Winner must enter contact information into QR code to redeem. Winner will be contacted by 2/17 with prize fulfillment information. Ring size, quality, and value has no minimum and may vary by location. Ring may not be traded for cash or other consideration. Rings will be sent to winners at a future date. Winner responsible for any applicable taxes, fees, or insurance. Promotion, price or offer may be subject to revision or recission at any time. Valid at participating locations only. Not valid with any other promotion. Other restrictions may apply. See store for details. Void where prohibited.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 243 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 182 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India and the Philippines. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

