Sitecore names Kathie Johnson as chief marketing officer

Sitecore

20 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

New CMO joins Sitecore as company experiences robust growth following extensive investment in fully-composable, digital content and commerce offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience management software, has named Kathie Johnson its new chief marketing officer (CMO), effective immediately. Johnson will lead Sitecore's marketing function based out of the firm's San Francisco headquarters. 

With over 25 years of experience building brands that customers love in the B2B technology sector, Johnson most recently was the chief marketing officer for Talkdesk, a leading global contact center platform provider. During her time at Talkdesk, Johnson led the firm's marketing organization through a transformative growth period, taking the company from #66 in the Forbes Cloud100 list in 2019 to #8 in 2022 and 2023. As Talkdesk's first CMO, Kathie helped the organization create and launch a vertical approach, expand into new countries in EMEA, APAC and Latam, and extend the product portfolio.

Prior to her time at Talkdesk, Johnson spent almost four years at Salesforce where she was the senior vice president of marketing, responsible for driving significant gains in revenue through the full marketing funnel for seven key industries (Financial Services, Healthcare Life Sciences, Retail Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Automotive & Energy, Public Sector, Communications & Media and Travel, Transportation & Hospitality) comprised of 18 subverticals. Prior to leading industries for Salesforce, Johnson was the vice president of marketing for Salesforce's Commerce Cloud.

"I am excited to join Sitecore because of its innovative technology that is a true game changer for CMOs and CDOs who seek to differentiate their companies through superior digital experiences," said Kathie Johnson, CMO of Sitecore. "Sitecore is a leader in its space and continues to innovate by prioritizing a roadmap focused on SaaS-based, cloud native tools built on composable architecture. I am thrilled to be part of Sitecore's journey and look forward to working with our customers, partners, and employees around the globe."

"Kathie's track record as a marketing leader speaks for itself," said Steve Tzikakis, CEO of Sitecore. "Her formidable background securing brand expansion and delivering incredible digital experiences will massively contribute to Sitecore's efforts to disrupt, accelerate and innovate digital experience delivery. Sitecore's compelling message offering SaaS-based, composable solutions will be greatly aided by this wonderful addition to our leadership. On behalf of Sitecore, we are thrilled to welcome Kathie to our team."

Sitecore drives superior digital experiences for many of the largest and most respected brands in healthcare, financial services, retail, automotive, manufacturing and more. Its customers include more than a third of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the S&P Global 100. Recent product innovations have seen Sitecore introduce solutions that make the switch to SaaS and a composable future easier and more intuitive than ever before.

In early October 2023, Sitecore announced the launch of XM Cloud Plus, an extended digital-experience solution that brings together content management, AI-powered search, personalization, customer data management and analytics. This follows on the back of the successful unveiling of XM Cloud, the industry's first fully-native cloud CMS solution, which quickly became the company's fastest-selling SaaS product with over 100 major brand adoptions. Sitecore Accelerate supports the addition of XM Cloud Plus to Sitecore's exciting product portfolio by giving teams the knowledge, resources, tools, and human support needed to unlock the full potential of a SaaS-based future.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

