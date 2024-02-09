Sitecore announces 2024 Most Valuable Professionals

Annual award program honors 247 individuals who demonstrated exceptional support for the Sitecore community

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software, today announced the 2024 Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). In its 18th year, 247 MVPs are chosen for demonstrating outstanding engagement and support for the global Sitecore community.

MVPs are evaluated by a panel of Sitecore employees – ranging from developers to members of the executive team – for their commitment to sharing knowledge and technical expertise with community partners, customers, and prospects. This year, MVPs were identified in the following three categories: Ambassadors (69 members), Strategy (31 members) and Technology (147 members).

Over the 18-year history of Sitecore's MVP program a total of 247 MVPs have been honored at least five times. This year, nine MVPs celebrate a milestone of ten years, they are: Alan Coates, Elizabeth Spranzani, Göran Halvarsson, Himadri Chakrabarti, Jeremy Davis, Kris Verheire, Michael West, Suresh Devanan, Eric Orton, and Vasiliy Fomichev.

"To be back honoring our MVPs for the 18th year in a row is a true privilege", said Dave O'Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. "It's always humbling to see how many people around the world contribute their time, energy and expertise to Sitecore. Each of the 2024 MVPs should be celebrated for deeply enriching our community. Our MVPs really are core to the global Sitecore experience and do a fantastic job to help everyone build the best digital experiences out there."

Elizabeth Spranzani, new ten-time MVP honoree said: "Being a Sitecore MVP is something I treasure just as much today as the first time it was awarded to me 10 years ago. It is hard work because Sitecore sets the bar high. The MVPs are compelled forward each year by a combination of altruism to help others 'figure it out', and the adrenaline rush to plant the flag on an idea, becoming known as a subject matter expert. The community has a level of engagement, dedication, and loyalty that is truly unique compared to any other platform, and I'm thrilled to be a part of that."

Eric Sanner, a first-time MVP added: "I am excited and honored to receive my first Sitecore Technology MVP! I used to think that being a good Sitecore developer, writing blogs and sharing them on social media was enough to become an MVP. It really is about the connections you make. It has been meaningful to become a member of the global Sitecore community. I have met many great people in the past year and made several new friends. This community has a passion for sharing knowledge and learning from each other which will become even more important as the Sitecore platform continues to change and new development practices emerge."

Sitecore MVPs receive exclusive invitations to MVP discussion forums, regional meetings, and the MVP Summit. Recipients also gain access to early product releases, discussions with Sitecore product teams, and exclusive invitations to webinars.

Fast-facts about Sitecore's 2024 MVP honorees:

  • One in five honorees named first-time Sitecore MVP
  • Sitecore MVPs span 26 countries and more than 90 companies
  • Top MVP representation is in the U.S., India, U.K., Australia and the Netherlands
  • Montenegro is represented on the MVP coverage list for the first time
  • Designations include: 69 Ambassador MVPs, 31 Strategy MVPs, and 147 Technology MVPs
  • 5% of MVP winners work directly for Sitecore's customers while 7% are freelance professionals

Upcoming key events for the Sitecore Community include Sitecore Hackathon 2024, March 1–2; and the Sitecore User Group Conference (SUGCON) Europe, April 11-12 in Dublin, Ireland, among other events throughout the year.

To learn more and to see the complete list of 2024 Sitecore MVPs, program details, and activities, visit mvp.sitecore.com.

About Sitecore
Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft and United Airlines to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

