Dave Schuette Joins DataJoint Board of Directors

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataJoint, the scientific data infrastructure company enabling defensible and reproducible AI in regulated R&D, today announced that Dave Schuette has joined its Board of Directors as an independent member. The appointment strengthens DataJoint's leadership as the company expands into pharmaceutical and life sciences markets following the recent launch of its Agentic AI platform.

Schuette is the founder and managing partner of Slide3, a boutique consulting firm serving pharmaceutical, financial services, and technology clients. With more than 25 years of experience as a business management executive, he brings a track record of transforming organizations and creating disruptive operational strategies at scale.

Prior to founding Slide3 in 2018, Schuette served as EVP and President of the Enterprise Business Unit at Synchronoss Technologies, leading growth across healthcare and life sciences. He was a founding partner of Knowledgent, a data and analytics firm acquired by Accenture, and held senior roles at BusinessEdge Solutions, acquired by EMC. A Top 25 Consultant of the Year honoree from Consulting Magazine, he also brings direct pharma industry experience, including work with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

"Dave's expertise in pharma and technology, and his ability to help companies scale with clarity and purpose, are exactly what DataJoint needs at this inflection point," said Jim Olson, CEO of DataJoint. "His experience bridging scientific rigor with operational agility makes him an invaluable addition to our board."

Schuette joins weeks after DataJoint launched DataJoint Agentic AI, a governed execution layer that enables semi-autonomous AI operation across scientific workflows — allowing pharma and biotech organizations to automate complex pipelines while maintaining full reproducibility and auditability.

"DataJoint has built something genuinely differentiated — a platform that makes AI-ready data a reality, not just an aspiration," said Dave Schuette. "I'm proud to join the board and help accelerate its mission at a time when trustworthy scientific AI has never mattered more."

