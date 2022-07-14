David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University, joins the Florida Council of 100.

"I could not be more honored to be selected to serve on the Council of 100 of the State of Florida," stated President Armstrong. "These are the best of the best leaders in what I feel is the best state in the union. I will work very hard to live up to the confidence that Chair of the Membership Committee Rodney Barretto, and President and CEO Bob Ward have shown in selecting me to be on the Council. I look forward to participating on behalf of St. Thomas University and advancing the interests of the State of Florida."