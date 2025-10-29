MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa on Jamaica, St. Thomas University (STU), located in Miami Gardens, FL, is proud to announce a new partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), headquartered in Doral, FL, to provide critical disaster relief and rebuilding assistance to our Caribbean neighbors.

Working towards becoming the American university for the Caribbean, STU reaffirms its commitment to the region and is stepping forward in three meaningful ways:

St. Thomas University Partners with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to Aid Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa Post this STU and GEM logos.

Student Volunteer Deployment – Beginning this weekend, teams of STU students will travel to GEM's Doral facility to assist in the assembly and logistics of relief kits bound for Jamaica. Their work underscores STU's hands-on commitment to service and region-wide solidarity.

Campus Donation Drive – Internally, STU will launch a campus-wide donation initiative: students, faculty and staff will be invited to contribute funds and support, all of which will be channeled directly to GEM for distribution in Jamaica.

Caribbean-Centric Mission Deepening – With existing institutional agreements in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Tobago, St. Lucia, and Turks & Caicos, and with new partnerships developing in St. Martin, this relief effort aligns with STU's broader strategic vision to serve the Caribbean not merely as a region of geographic proximity, but as institutional kin and mission partner.

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, bringing sustained winds of up to 185 mph (295 km/h), massive storm surges, torrential rainfall, and widespread infrastructure damage. Early estimates indicate hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans are without power, key hospitals and public buildings have been damaged, and large-scale flooding and landslides are underway.

"Jamaica is more than our neighbor, it is part of our extended family," said David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of STU. "When disaster strikes in the Caribbean, STU stands ready to respond. Our partnership with GEM ensures that our response is swift, effective, and geared toward real, tangible impact."

GEM has delivered more than $620 million in aid across 50 States and 73 countries, and is now focusing their efforts on the Caribbean. They have already delivered aid to Jamaica in 3 cargo planes, committing $10 million to the island, and they are bringing support to Haiti as well.

GEM's proximity to STU, logistics expertise, specifically its rapid deployment model and warehouse operations in Doral, make this collaboration particularly effective in a moment of urgency. STU's involvement adds both human resources and financial support to maximize relief impact.

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and developing them to become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. STU offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens campus via its College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences & Technology, College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. President David A. Armstrong, J.D.'s new "Pursue Excellence" strategic vision seeks to build a new 99,000-square-foot STEM and nursing building, expand the College of Law, and construct new athletic facilities.

About Global Empowerment Mission

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) public charity headquartered in Doral, Florida (EIN 45-3782061). Founded following the 2010 Haiti earthquake, GEM's mission is to deliver the most amount of aid, to the most amount of people in need, in the shortest amount of time and with the least amount of cost to donors. With speed, local partnerships and global reach, GEM has executed hundreds of disaster relief missions in dozens of countries and all 50 U.S. states. GEM is recognized for its financial transparency and efficiency, maintaining a high impact-to-cost ratio and a four-star rating from charity watchdogs.

For more information, visit GEM.org or follow @GlobalEmpowermentMissio on social media.

