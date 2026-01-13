David Arquette Teams Up With Colossal to Find America's Most Artistic Kid in an Online Fundraising Competition Benefiting Blood Cancer United

One young artist will display their work at the Minnetrista Museum, appear on The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins, and win $20,000, all while benefiting Blood Cancer United.

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the nation's leading professional fundraiser that inspires people through purpose-driven competitions, proudly announces the launch of America's Most Artistic Kid, a nationwide campaign celebrating creativity, imagination, and the joyful spirit of art—just as Bob Ross intended.

America's Most Artistic Kid is a fundraising campaign supporting Blood Cancer United.

Open to young artists, David Arquette and Colossal invite young creatives to register to be crowned America's Most Artistic Kid. The People's Choice champion will take home $20,000, display their artwork in the Bob Ross exhibit at the Minnetrista Museum in Indiana, and appear on a special episode of The Joy of Painting alongside Certified Ross Instructor® Nicholas Hankins.

More than a competition, America's Most Artistic Kid is a fundraising campaign that benefits Blood Cancer United. Formerly the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, this incredible organization aims to cure blood cancer and enhance the quality of life for patients and their families.

This Colossal competition is hosted by David Arquette, actor, visual artist, and Certified Ross Instructor®, who brings his lifelong love of painting to the next generation. Throughout the competition, participants will enjoy exclusive virtual art workshops led by Arquette.

America's Most Artistic Kid is proud to partner with Nicholas Hankins, a Certified Bob Ross Instructor and the on-air host of The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season. Throughout the competition, Hankins will lead exclusive virtual painting workshops, offering young artists guidance and inspiration along the way.

In addition, Hankins will personally select one standout competitor as the Artist's Pick. This young artist's work will be featured at the Minnetrista Museum—an exciting opportunity to have their creativity recognized by one of the most respected figures in the art world.

Registration is open at www.artistickid.org/register. To learn more about the competition and its schedule, visit the Rules section on the homepage.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like America's Most Artistic Kid, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

