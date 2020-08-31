David Canter of Fidelity and Eric Clarke of Orion to Run in 2020 Virtual Boston Marathon for Invest in Others Charitable Foundation This September

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a nonprofit dedicated to furthering the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms, has announced that two of its board members, David Canter and Eric Clarke, will run the virtual 124th Boston Marathon next month to raise funds on its behalf. Each will run 26.2 miles on a day of their choosing between September 7 -14.

"Ours is an industry built around the mission of helping others," said David Canter, EVP and Head of the RIA and Family Office Segments for Fidelity InstitutionalSM. "Beyond helping clients with their financial lives, many in our profession are also dedicated to supporting the communities where they live and work through philanthropy and volunteerism. Running the Marathon to raise awareness for an organization like Invest in Others, which both celebrates and amplifies the charitable work being done across the industry, is an honor."

"Invest in Others does an incredible job of not only raising awareness for all the good that financial advisors do to make a difference in their local communities, but also supporting their efforts through charitable donations," said Eric Clarke, CEO and Founder of Orion Advisor Solutions, LLC. "This creates a nice ripple effect by encouraging others to get involved in giving back, myself included. Running to help raise funds for IiO has inspired me to get out there and put the miles in!"

Funds raised by Canter and Clarke will support Invest in Others' new Grants for Change program, which provides an opportunity for financial advisors and members of the financial services industry to secure up to $25,000 in grant funding for charities that work to level the playing field and provide life-changing opportunities for communities of color. Grant applications will be accepted through November 9 and winners will be announced by December 14.

To make a donation and support Canter and Clarke's run, please visit GoFundMe.

"We appreciate David and Eric's efforts to help raise more awareness and support for Invest in Others. We look forward to cheering them on virtually this September!" said Megan McAuley, Executive Director and President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for financial advisors, employees, and their firms to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. Over the past 14 years, IiO has given more than $3 million to 300+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

