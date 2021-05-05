David Chandler Joins Senior Helpers as Senior Director of Strategic Programs

"We are pleased to continue to strengthen our team with David's expertise and insights to help further support Senior Helpers' mission to deliver the highest quality, in-home senior care available in the marketplace today," comments Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. "We recognize that the home care industry continues to experience unprecedented growth, and he will bring a personal passion to supporting research and evidence-based practices, all grounded in LIFE Profile. Working closely with the tool will uncover factors of one's life that directly correlate to their safety, quality of life and independence."

Prior to joining Senior Helpers, Chandler served as a quality and safety coordinator and registered nurse, while managing local and enterprise-wide quality improvement projects. Before that, he was a registered oncology nurse, where he honed compassionate nursing care and clinical skills. Most recently, Chandler held successive roles at Retirement Center Management, where he managed financial operations and led staff development. He earned an MBA with a Concentration in Healthcare Administration at the Eastern University in Philadelphia and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing with a Concentration in Chemistry from Oral Roberts University.

"When I started my work in senior care at the age of 15, I was surprised by how others didn't take the necessary care that seniors need and deserve," Chandler explains. "Before I joined the Senior Helpers team, I was a believer in LIFE Profile as a customer who saw the benefits of this assessment tool firsthand. I'm thrilled to be in the position to help even more people by ensuring positive outcomes for our clients, which Senior Helpers has made our highest priority."

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. The company is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest health systems.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies for ten consecutive years. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com .

