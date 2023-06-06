DAVID CORKUM JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Seasoned health care executive will lead strategic direction of health plan's commercial business

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Corkum has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") as chief commercial officer. In his new role, Corkum will lead Blue Cross' commercial market-facing functions, including sales and product, brand management and marketing, as well as the development of medical, specialty, and health engagement products.

CORKUM JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

"I'm excited to have a leader of David's caliber take on this role," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "Not only will his demonstrated leadership and track record of success be strong assets to our team, but his commitment to our mission, compassion for our members and collaborative mindset perfectly position him to make a positive impact on our organization."

Corkum previously served as executive vice president of commercial markets and chief growth officer at CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, headquartered in Baltimore, MD, overseeing the organization's commercial and specialty divisions, which provide health and specialty insurance coverage and administrative services to 3.5 million members. Prior to CareFirst, Corkum was senior vice president for commercial markets at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota. Corkum also served in a number of sales leadership positions at Aetna.

"Blue Cross is an exceptional plan committed to making quality health care affordable," Corkum said. "I look forward to helping advance Blue Cross' strategic priorities and ensuring we're providing a personalized experience to our members."

Corkum received his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Fairfield University.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts