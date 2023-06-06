DAVID CORKUM JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

News provided by

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Seasoned health care executive will lead strategic direction of health plan's commercial business

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Corkum has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") as chief commercial officer. In his new role, Corkum will lead Blue Cross' commercial market-facing functions, including sales and product, brand management and marketing, as well as the development of medical, specialty, and health engagement products.

Continue Reading
CORKUM JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER
CORKUM JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

"I'm excited to have a leader of David's caliber take on this role," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "Not only will his demonstrated leadership and track record of success be strong assets to our team, but his commitment to our mission, compassion for our members and collaborative mindset perfectly position him to make a positive impact on our organization."

Corkum previously served as executive vice president of commercial markets and chief growth officer at CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, headquartered in Baltimore, MD, overseeing the organization's commercial and specialty divisions, which provide health and specialty insurance coverage and administrative services to 3.5 million members. Prior to CareFirst, Corkum was senior vice president for commercial markets at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota. Corkum also served in a number of sales leadership positions at Aetna.

"Blue Cross is an exceptional plan committed to making quality health care affordable," Corkum said. "I look forward to helping advance Blue Cross' strategic priorities and ensuring we're providing a personalized experience to our members."

Corkum received his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Fairfield University.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on FacebookTwitterYouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Also from this source

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS' SPENDING ON MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES DOUBLED SINCE START OF PANDEMIC

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Rolls Out 100 Proud Bluebikes in Celebration of Pride Month

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.