David Giannetto Appointed as CEO of WorkWave

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today announces that David F. Giannetto has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of WorkWave. Giannetto has spent the past eight months serving as WorkWave's Chief Operating Officer, where he has spearheaded key initiatives across product, marketing, engineering, sales, services, and support - including the launch of WorkWave Payments, a first for the service industry.

"I have been truly impressed by the talent of our employees, and their passion to help our hard-working customers succeed in their highly diverse and highly competitive industries," said Giannetto. "I could not be more proud to lead this company, and appreciative for the trust that Marne Martin and Darren Roos have placed in me. As CEO of WorkWave, I am committed to empowering both our customers and our employees to reach their full potentials."

In an effort to continue to enhance WorkWave's customer experience, Giannetto has been passionate about listening to and gathering feedback from WorkWave's customers of all sizes. In his role as CEO, Giannetto will utilize these customer relationships to continue to deliver powerful, forward-looking solutions that will drive the success of WorkWave customers, elevate WorkWave's position in the service industry, and propel WorkWave forward into its next stage of growth.

Giannetto steps into the role following Marne Martin, who will now be fully dedicating her time to the IFS Service Management Business Unit and other key IFS initiatives.

"David's extensive experience in the service industry has allowed him to really immerse himself into the WorkWave products, customers, and company culture," said Marne Martin, President of IFS Service Management Business Unit. "I am pleased that David will be at the helm of WorkWave, a critical part of the IFS family. We look forward to all of the exciting things he has planned for the company and its customers."

About WorkWave

WorkWave empowers service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business lifecycle. We are a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave is unique in that it offers its customers solutions that support the full service lifecycle, providing businesses with everything from brand awareness and digital marketing to sales, service and the customer experience. Through versatile software solutions, strategic business advice, and a broad network of partners, WorkWave goes beyond just software - we are a partner in enabling our customers to reach their full potential at each stage of their business journey. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,700 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

