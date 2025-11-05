John Ortwerth, experienced SaaS leader with over 15 years of leadership experience, will spearhead revenue growth strategies and broaden WorkWave's overall market presence.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ®, a leading provider of software and solutions that help mobile service companies thrive, has appointed John Ortwerth as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Ortwerth will be responsible for overseeing all global revenue-generating functions, including sales and business development. This strategic hire is expected to play a crucial role in achieving WorkWave's ambitious growth targets and expanding its market presence, while also centralizing all revenue-generating functions under a single, seasoned leader.

WorkWave Appoints John Ortwerth as Chief Revenue Officer

The motivation behind this move is to drive more aggressive growth and capitalize on market opportunities. Ortwerth's expertise is expected to streamline operations and foster stronger client and partner relationships, ultimately benefiting the company's overall performance.

'"I am honored to join WorkWave as Chief Revenue Officer and can't wait to work closely with the team as we grow our portfolio, welcome new customers to the WorkWave family, deepen our client relationships, expand our partner strategy and continue to help mobile service businesses thrive," says Ortwerth.

Ortwerth brings a wealth of experience to WorkWave, including:

Over 15 years of leadership experience in high-growth SaaS environments

For the past decade, he has led high-performing teams at Paycor, most recently as Senior Vice President, Sales

He has expertise in building and scaling organizations for sustained growth, including developing enterprise, SMB and new market teams

He is skilled at working with large, complex customers and fostering long-term client and partner relationships

"John's extensive background in scaling SaaS organizations and fostering lasting client relationships makes him the ideal leader to drive our revenue growth. His experience in building high-performing teams, combined with his dedication to customer success, will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver unparalleled value to our clients," said Kevin Kemmerer, CEO of WorkWave.

Ortwerth's vision includes leveraging his experience to enhance WorkWave's market presence and portfolio. His people-centric leadership style is expected to create a positive and productive environment for the sales and business development teams, and his deep understanding of customer needs and partner relationships will be invaluable in driving revenue growth and expanding WorkWave's reach.

About WorkWave

WorkWave delivers innovative software and fintech solutions to millions of dedicated service professionals who ensure the world remains safe, clean, and beautiful. Partnering with thousands of customers globally, leading companies in lawn care, pest control, commercial cleaning, and security guarding rely on WorkWave's comprehensive SaaS solutions, including its core offerings PestPac, RealGreen & TEAM Software, to manage and grow their businesses. Backed by decades of experience, passionate teams, and an unwavering commitment to its customers, WorkWave's vision is to empower the world's mobile service workers to build a brighter future.

