David Grossman Wins Gold Quill Award of Excellence for "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything"

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership and communication expert David Grossman's latest book, "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything," has been recognized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) for worldwide Excellence in Communications in the publications category. The award is the fifth honor the book has received since its publication in August 2021.

Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything

Written for leaders who play a pivotal role in connecting, calming and inspiring their teams, the book focuses on the value of leading with empathy, humanity and authenticity – what Grossman calls Heart First Leadership. The Gold Quill recognition highlights the relevance and timeliness of Heart First Leadership, and the chapters in the book provide clear direction on how to be the very best leader and communicator possible. Chapters include:

Lead Yourself First

Know Your Audience and their Needs

Show Your Human Side

Communicate the Right Messages at the Right Times

Frame the Context and Make it Relevant

Talk Openly About What's Happening

Use the Right Channels to Communicate with Impact

Be Ready to Answer Questions

Be Respectfully Authentic

"It's an honor to have 'Heart First' recognized by IABC as a premier leadership and communication publication," said Grossman. "We need more humanity in the workplace today, and there are concrete actions leaders can take right away to turn worry and fear into defining moments that can bring employees together in the best possible ways and lift them up."

"Heart First" features interviews with 30+ top corporate leaders who shared stories, unique experiences and candid insights from a year full of challenges and surprising triumphs following the outbreak of the pandemic. "Heart First" also includes some of Grossman's most important learnings from several decades advising on leadership, communication and change. The book is in the hands of more than 5,000 leaders to date.

All Gold Quill entries are evaluated by an international group of highly experienced professional communicators, many of whom are previous Gold Quill Award winners. There are two types of Gold Quill Awards – Awards of Merit and Awards of Excellence, of which the latter is the highest honor. This year's Gold Quill Award winners were recognized at the IABC World Conference in New York City on June 28.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and communication consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication for Fortune 500 clients. A source to media, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, the World Economic Forum, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others, and is a member of the Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations. David is the author of several award-winning books, including "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything," "No Cape Needed: The Simplest, Smartest, Fastest Steps to Improve How You Lead and Communicate by Leaps and Bounds," "You Can't NOT Communicate," and "You Can't NOT Communicate 2."

