David I. Sternberg, M.D., joins staff at Karmanos Cancer Institute

"Dr. Sternberg brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our outstanding oncology team at Karmanos," said Justin Klamerus, M.D., MMM, president, Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Network. "His experience in minimally invasive thoracic surgery, along with his compassionate commitment to patient care, which I have seen first-hand, makes him a wonderful addition to our comprehensive cancer center."

Dr. Sternberg's areas of interest include lung nodules, lung cancer, hiatal hernia, esophageal cancer, and minimally invasive and robotic chest surgery.

A native of New York, Dr. Sternberg received his doctor of medicine with honors in biomedical research from New York University School of Medicine; and received his undergraduate degree in biology from Brooklyn College, City University of New York, in New York. In addition, Dr. Sternberg completed his general surgical residency at Columbia University Medical Center; and completed his cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Cornell University Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He completed an additional super fellowship in minimally invasive thoracic surgery and lung transplantation.

Dr. Sternberg's expertise and comprehensive, patient-centered approach has resulted in numerous recognitions and accolades, including Hour Magazine's Top Doc for eight consecutive years. He has been principal investigator and co-investigator on numerous clinical research projects and has been published in several peer-reviewed medical journals.

Prior to coming to Karmanos, he served on the thoracic surgery teams at Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills and Henry Ford Health System, as well as other health care facilities. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American Board of Surgery, Society of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgeons.

He resides in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute, headquartered in Detroit, has 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

