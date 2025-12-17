Karmanos Cancer Institute Welcomes New Medical Oncologist to Thoracic Oncology and Phase I Clinical Trials Teams

Dr. Khalil Choucair specializes in cancers of the chest, including lung cancer

DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute welcomes Khalil Choucair, M.D., MSc, medical oncologist, to the Thoracic Oncology and Phase I Clinical Trials Multidisciplinary Teams (MDT). Dr. Choucair joins the team after completing his hematology and oncology clinical fellowship at Karmanos, where he served as chief fellow and worked closely with Karmanos oncologists and scientific researchers. He began seeing patients in July 2025 at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit and Karmanos Cancer Institute – Dearborn.

"Karmanos is an esteemed and renowned institution where some of the best minds are studying daily to find the best cancer therapies, some of which have already changed the way we treat cancer," said Dr. Choucair. "Having the opportunity to continue my practice and research at Karmanos is a privilege, and I look forward to the advancements I'll be part of to bring better treatments to patients that will not only benefit Detroit and Michigan, but the world."

As part of the thoracic oncology team, Dr. Choucair specializes in treating esophageal cancer, lung cancer, mesothelioma, thymoma, and thymic carcinoma. His research interests are in thoracic oncology biomarkers, small cell lung cancer (SCLC) therapies, precision oncology and tumor agnostic therapies, immune therapies and modulation in cancer, metabolomic-TME interactions in SCLC, biomarker development, and understanding NET plasticity and evolution to SCLC. He is also part of the phase I team, which is a team of oncologists that further study new cancer drugs, therapies, and therapy combinations that have shown promise in the lab to treat cancer. These trials, conducted before FDA approval, enable physicians to develop new treatments that may become the standard of care in the future.

"It's been a pleasure to see Dr. Choucair grow in his field as a physician and researcher as he significantly contributes to the future of cancer care," said George Yoo, M.D., FACS, chief medical officer at Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "Dr. Choucair has a passion for understanding thoracic diseases and advancing therapies. He has already contributed heavily to the Thoracic Oncology MDT, including the planning of the annual Lung Cancer Symposium that brings physicians and health care professionals from far and wide to learn more about the advancements happening in this space."

Dr. Choucair co-directed this year's Lung Cancer Symposium with Hirva Mamdani, M.D., medical oncologist and leader of the Thoracic Oncology MDT. He also has a passion for educating future cancer specialists and scientists, having served on the advisory board of Karmanos' Office of Cancer Research, Training and Education Coordination since 2023. Dr. Choucair also serves as a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Oncology at Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Before coming to Karmanos for his fellowship, Dr. Choucair completed a research fellowship in precision oncology clinical trials at Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center at the University of Toledo. He attained his undergraduate and graduate studies at McGill University in Canada, where he obtained a Master of Science in Experimental Medicine, with a focus on developing prognostic biomarkers for patient stratification. Dr. Choucair completed his medical training at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon and his residency training at the University of Kansas, where he served as chief resident for Research Development. He has published more than 30 peer-reviewed articles.

Dr. Choucair holds memberships in numerous professional societies and associations, including the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Michigan Society of Hematology and Oncology, and the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute