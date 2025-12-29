Karmanos Cancer Institute Receives the 2026 Women's Choice Award® as One of America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care

Range of treatment services and low infection rates cited in award recognition

DETROIT, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karmanos Cancer Hospital, part of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, has been named one of America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care in 2026 by the Women's Choice Award ® , America's trusted referral source for the best in health care. This recognition places Karmanos among the top-performing hospitals nationwide, ranking it in the top 2% of over 4,600 U.S. hospitals that offer cancer care services. This is the 13th consecutive year Karmanos has been recognized by the Women's Choice Award® since the inception of the national list.

"Karmanos' culture is one of serving our patients with respect, integrity and compassion. This recognition reflects the exceptional care that our oncologists and clinical teams provide to our patients," said Brian Gamble, president of Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Cancer Network. "As the only stand-alone cancer hospital in Michigan, and with our National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation, we are committed to providing state-of-the-art, compassionate care, and we have a continued dedication to ensuring that our patients are given their best chance."

America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care Qualifications

To qualify as one of America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care, a hospital must be accredited by the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer Classification (ACS CoC) as a specific type of cancer program, which includes being an NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. The Women's Choice Award evaluates hospitals based on the availability of specific cancer-related services onsite, infection rates, and patient recommendation ratings from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey. The award is unique in that its criteria also include primary research on women's health care preferences.

"The very first step on a cancer journey is knowing where to go for the best care," said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award and a breast cancer survivor. "We empower women to make confident decisions about where to receive cancer care – for themselves and their loved ones – especially during one of life's most stressful times."

Cancer patients, particularly those undergoing chemotherapy or surgery, are at increased risk for hospital-acquired infections due to compromised immune systems. Karmanos dedicates significant resources to striving to eliminate these risks and improve outcomes.

"Our staff at Karmanos has done a tremendous job in ensuring that safety is a top priority when taking care of our patients and has been consistent in keeping infections related to hospital stays down in every area of care that is involved," added Gamble.

Accredited hospitals ensure access to:

A full range of diagnostic and treatment services.

Integrated and coordinated care across specialties.

Onsite services that minimize the need for multiple visits—essential for women managing treatment alongside family and work responsibilities.

"In addition to high-level performance, our award winners deliver the care women value most—accessible, coordinated and compassionate," added Passi.

Karmanos Cancer Hospital is one of 465 hospitals nationwide to earn this prestigious recognition for 2026. View Karmanos' listing on the Women's Choice Award® website here.

For more information on Karmanos Cancer Institute's cancer services and programs, call 1-800-KARMANOS or visit karmanos.org.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Women's Choice Award®

The Women's Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and a prestigious credential that identifies the nation's top hospitals based on rigorous criteria, including clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and relevant accreditations. Hospitals earning this designation demonstrate a strong commitment to delivering exceptional care and prioritizing the health and well-being of their patients.

As the only award that incorporates the preferences of women in its methodology, the Women's Choice Award empowers women to make informed healthcare decisions with confidence. In fact, 84% of women say they would trust a hospital more if it carried the Women's Choice Award seal, making it a powerful symbol of quality and trust.

To learn more, visit www.womenschoiceaward.com.

