David Irving Shiner, Esq., Licensed to Practice Law in the State of Georgia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 24, 2020, David Irving Shiner, Esq. became one of the newest members to be admitted to practice law in the state of Georgia when he was sworn-in to the Georgia Bar via a small videoconference ceremony. Mr. Shiner has represented thousands of accident victims in Florida throughout his career, obtaining favorable recoveries through settlement and litigation. In an effort to further assist accident victims in Florida's neighboring state of Georgia, Mr. Shiner sought to become licensed in Georgia as well. Regarding this achievement, Mr. Shiner stated, "I am honored to become a member of the Georgia Bar. I believe licensure in Georgia and Florida will allow me and our Firm to more effectively represent my clients in both states and provide them with the exceptional service that they require in their time of need."

Mr. Shiner's law firm, Shiner Law Group, P.A., represents personal injury victims in a wide array of cases, which include, but are not limited to: vehicular crashes, fall accidents, pedestrian accidents, medical malpractice, negligent security, and wrongful death cases. In addition to Mr. Shiner's extensive personal injury experience, he and the Firm continue to successfully represent clients in business law, corporate law, and election law.

Mr. Shiner, a native Floridian, graduated from the University of South Florida in 1999. After graduating from the University of South Florida, Mr. Shiner wanted to make a real difference in his community helping those in need. As a result, he decided to go to law school and received his Juris Doctorate from Nova Southeastern School of Law in 2002. In addition to being licensed to practice law in Georgia and Florida, Mr. Shiner is also licensed in the state of Washington.

