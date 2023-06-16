Shiner Law Group Opens its New Law Office Location in West Palm Beach, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiner Law Group, a renowned personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the relocation of its office in West Palm Beach, Florida to 1601 Belvedere Road E-300 #21, West Palm Beach, Florida 33406. The law firm's new office will focus on helping the legal needs of clients throughout West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County area, and beyond.

With a commitment to providing experienced and personalized legal representation, Shiner Law Group has established itself as a trusted name in personal injury law throughout Florida. The continued expansion throughout the state of Florida is a testament to the firm's continued growth and success in advocating for the rights of accident victims.

Led by accomplished attorney David I. Shiner, the Shiner Law Group team brings a wealth of experience and expertise in handling a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, wrongful death, motorcycle crashes, semi-truck accidents, and more. The firm's experienced injury lawyers are known for their tenacious advocacy, compassion for clients, customer service, and unwavering dedication to obtaining maximum financial compensation for their clients' injuries and losses.

"I am excited to announce the relocation of our West Palm Beach office which will allow our office to help extend our exceptional personal injury legal services to the local community," said David I. Shiner, founder and managing partner of Shiner Law Group. "We understand the devastating impact that accidents and injuries can have on individuals and their families. Client satisfaction, excellent results, and personalized representation is what has helped us grow over the past 20 plus years and has made our firm the go-to injury and accident firm in South Florida."

The new office is easily accessible and offers a welcoming atmosphere designed to ensure clients feel comfortable and supported throughout their legal journey. From the initial consultation, through negotiations, and then settlement or trial, the Shiner Law Group team will be by their clients' side, offering personalized attention and vigorous representation in, and out of, court.

Shiner Law Group's West Palm Beach new office location is now open and ready to serve clients in need of legal assistance. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the firm's services, interested individuals can call (561) 777-7700 or visit www.ShinerLawGroup.com.

About Shiner Law Group

Shiner Law Group is a leading personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Florida. With offices in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Stuart, Fort Pierce, Daytona, and Orlando, the firm has built a strong reputation for its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of accident victims and getting them the money their clients deserve. The Shiner Law Group legal team brings decades of combined experience and a track record of success in handling personal injury cases.

