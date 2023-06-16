Shiner Law Group Opens its New Law Office Location in West Palm Beach, Florida

News provided by

Shiner Law Group

16 Jun, 2023, 12:43 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiner Law Group, a renowned personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the relocation of its office in West Palm Beach, Florida to 1601 Belvedere Road E-300 #21, West Palm Beach, Florida 33406. The law firm's new office will focus on helping the legal needs of clients throughout West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County area, and beyond.

With a commitment to providing experienced and personalized legal representation, Shiner Law Group has established itself as a trusted name in personal injury law throughout Florida. The continued expansion throughout the state of Florida is a testament to the firm's continued growth and success in advocating for the rights of accident victims. 

Led by accomplished attorney David I. Shiner, the Shiner Law Group team brings a wealth of experience and expertise in handling a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, wrongful death, motorcycle crashes, semi-truck accidents, and more. The firm's experienced injury lawyers are known for their tenacious advocacy, compassion for clients, customer service, and unwavering dedication to obtaining maximum financial compensation for their clients' injuries and losses.

"I am excited to announce the relocation of our West Palm Beach office which will allow our office to help extend our exceptional personal injury legal services to the local community," said David I. Shiner, founder and managing partner of Shiner Law Group. "We understand the devastating impact that accidents and injuries can have on individuals and their families. Client satisfaction, excellent results, and personalized representation is what has helped us grow over the past 20 plus years and has made our firm the go-to injury and accident firm in South Florida."

The new office is easily accessible and offers a welcoming atmosphere designed to ensure clients feel comfortable and supported throughout their legal journey. From the initial consultation, through negotiations, and then settlement or trial, the Shiner Law Group team will be by their clients' side, offering personalized attention and vigorous representation in, and out of, court.

Shiner Law Group's West Palm Beach new office location is now open and ready to serve clients in need of legal assistance. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the firm's services, interested individuals can call (561) 777-7700 or visit www.ShinerLawGroup.com.

About Shiner Law Group

Shiner Law Group is a leading personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Florida. With offices in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Stuart, Fort Pierce, Daytona, and Orlando, the firm has built a strong reputation for its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of accident victims and getting them the money their clients deserve. The Shiner Law Group legal team brings decades of combined experience and a track record of success in handling personal injury cases.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Joseph Ikeguchi
[email protected]
www.ShinerLawGroup.com
1-800-364-4444

SOURCE Shiner Law Group

Also from this source

Shiner Law Group Announces the Opening of a New Office in Orlando, Florida

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.