Shiner Law Group Expands Presence with New Office Opening in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiner Law Group, a leading personal injury and accident attorney firm, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the firm as it continues to serve clients throughout Broward County and the surrounding areas. The new office is located at 1041 W Commercial Blvd STE 205.

Located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, the new office will provide greater accessibility and convenience for clients seeking legal representation for personal injury cases, including car accidents, slip and fall accidents, medical malpractice, and more.

"As a native of Broward County, I am thrilled to bring Shiner Law Group's trusted legal services to the community where I was born and raised," said head partner David Shiner. "Our new office in Fort Lauderdale reflects our commitment to serving the needs of clients in Broward County and providing them with the dedicated representation they deserve."

The Fort Lauderdale office will offer a wide range of legal services tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals and families who have been injured due to the negligence or wrongful actions of others. With a track record of success and a reputation for excellence, Shiner Law Group is poised to make a positive impact in the Fort Lauderdale legal community.

Clients interested in scheduling a consultation at the new Fort Lauderdale office can contact Shiner Law Group at (954) 999-9900 or visit www.shinerlawgroup.com.

About Shiner Law Group:

Shiner Law Group is a premier personal injury and accident attorney firm serving clients throughout Florida. With a team of experienced attorneys and dedicated support staff, the firm is committed to providing compassionate and effective legal representation to individuals and families who have been injured due to the negligence of others. Shiner Law Group offers personalized service and aggressive advocacy to help clients secure the compensation they deserve. For more information, please visit www.shinerlawgroup.com .

Contact:

David Shiner, Esq.

Shiner Law Group, P.A.

1041 W Commercial Blvd., STE 205

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 999-9900

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Shiner Law Group