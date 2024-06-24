David J. Urban Joins Torridon Law PLLC as Part of an Additional Expansion by the Firm

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Torridon Law PLLC announces that David J. Urban is joining the firm as Of Counsel. Torridon also continues its growth by adding Justin M. Romeo and Brett Katz as Partners, and John Ullyot is joining Torridon's consulting firm, Torridon Group LLC, as a Senior Advisor.

Torridon Law's senior lawyers include former Attorney General William P. Barr, former Time Warner General Counsel Paul T. Cappuccio, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, former White House Counsel Fred Fielding, former Deputy White House Counsel Pat Philbin, former Deputy White House Counsel Kate Todd, and former Facebook General Counsel Ted Ullyot.

Torridon Law advises and represents clients in connection with complex litigation and investigations; government enforcement, regulatory, and legislative matters; commercial disputes; crisis management; and issues related to mergers and acquisitions. The firm draws on the exceptionally broad experience of its lawyers at senior levels of government, at top tier national law firms, and in the corporate and nonprofit worlds, providing services to major corporations, investment firms, law firms, industry groups, and other leading institutions.

David J. Urban has three decades of experience providing legal and strategic counsel at the highest levels in the military, law, business, political, and public service sectors. Mr. Urban has established trusted relationships with key leaders in the nation's capital and America's boardrooms, who are making some of the most consequential decisions of the day. At Torridon Law, he will offer skilled and experienced counsel to clients facing significant legal crises, regulatory challenges, and a broad variety of other legal matters. Separately, he will remain as a Managing Director of BGR Group, where he provides consulting services.

Mr. Urban served for twenty years as President of American Continental Group, a highly regarded boutique government affairs consulting firm. Earlier in his career, he was Chief of Staff for Senator Arlen Specter, R-Pa., serving as the Senator's senior advisor. Prior to his time in Washington, Mr. Urban was an attorney in private practice in Philadelphia. Mr. Urban has also advised several presidential campaigns.

Mr. Urban earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. After graduating, he served as an artillery officer in the 101st Airborne Division, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during Operation Desert Storm.

Mr. Urban also earned a Master of Government Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from the Temple University School of Law. He was appointed by President Trump as the 11th Chairman of the American Battle Monuments Commission, where he played a leadership role in the commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the World War I Armistice, the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings at Normandy, and the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. The President also appointed Mr. Urban to the Board of Visitors for his alma mater, the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Justin M. Romeo joins Torridon Law from the United States Senate Judiciary Committee, where he served as Chief Counsel for Oversight and Investigations under Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, managing investigations into terror financing, border security, judicial ethics, and campus radicalism, among other matters. Mr. Romeo worked previously at an international law firm in its Washington, DC and Philadelphia offices, and earlier as a law clerk to then-Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Judge Danny C. Reeves of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and as an assistant to Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. at the Supreme Court of the United States.

Brett Katz joins Torridon Law from Ellis George LLP, where as a partner he represented U.S. and international clients in state and federal courts, before arbitral tribunals, and in connection with internal and government investigations. He has significant experience in complex commercial litigation, where he has represented corporate clients from the investment management, finance, fashion, arts and entertainment, sports, and technology fields, as well as high-net-worth individuals. Early in his career, Mr. Katz served as a law clerk for the Honorable Cathy L. Waldor, U.S.M.J., of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

In addition, John Ullyot is joining Torridon Group LLC, Torridon's strategic consulting group, as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Ullyot comes to Torridon from Brighton Strategy Group, where he was Managing Partner. He served as Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council chief spokesman and Senior Director for Strategic Communications under President Trump. He previously served as Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Public and Intergovernmental Affairs. Mr. Ullyot graduated from Harvard College and served as an intelligence officer and scout sniper platoon commander in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Former Attorney General Barr said, "David Urban's skills as a seasoned counselor and problem solver are legendary in Washington and nationally, and we are delighted he is joining us. With the addition of David, along with Justin Romeo and Brett Katz, we continue to expand our strong team of exceptionally talented lawyers at Torridon Law."

Barr added, "John Ullyot will further expand Torridon Group's offerings based on his wealth of experience in national security matters, strategic communications and issues management."

Torridon Law is committed to upholding the values, collegiality, and client-focused ethos that traditionally have distinguished the law as a profession. With offices in Virginia and Washington, DC, and experience that spans the globe, the Torridon Law team is dedicated to providing the top-flight legal service clients would expect on their most important matters from the largest national law firms, with all of the flexibility, creativity, and innovation the boutique model offers.

