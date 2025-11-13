Former Chief of Staff to House Speaker, Machalagh Carr, Joins Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC is pleased to announce that Machalagh Carr who served as Chief of Staff to former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is joining the law firm as Of Counsel and will also be joining its associated strategic advisory firm, Torridon Group LLC, as a senior adviser.

Machalagh Carr has been a trusted counselor with decades of private sector and government experience, who has successfully navigated the intersection of congressional investigations and oversight, law, geopolitics, international anticorruption measures, and policy.

Before serving as top staffer in the House of Representatives, Machalagh served as General Counsel for the Speaker and Office of the Republican Leader at the U.S. House of Representatives. Previously, she served as General Counsel & Parliamentarian for the Committee on Ways and Means, where she handled all legal and procedural issues for the Committee. Before that, she was the Oversight Staff Director at the Committee where she led the investigations and oversight of all issues within the Committee's jurisdiction, served as the Director of Oversight and Investigations for the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and as Senior Oversight Counsel at the Committee on Natural Resources.

Prior to her public service, Machalagh served in the Office of Global Compliance of an international energy company where she conducted internal anti-corruption investigations, audits, and compliance reviews for the company, including expertise in FCPA, and UK Bribery Act. She also practiced in the Litigation, White Collar, and Government Investigations Group at a large law firm.

Directly after law school, Machalagh clerked for the Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. She taught Trial Practice at Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, and was a Politics and Public Service Fellow at Georgetown University McCourt School.

"Having worked closely with Machalagh Carr over the years, I know her to be a superb and innovative lawyer whose breadth of experience, strategic savvy, and understanding of how Washington works will be invaluable to Torridon's clients dealing with policy and regulatory disputes, as well as investigations, both in Congress and throughout the government," said William Barr, Co-Founder of Torridon Law PLLC and former U.S. Attorney General.

On joining Torridon Machalagh Carr said, "I've previously collaborated with Torridon and seen how exceptional they are in their craft and as colleagues. I am thrilled to join the team, helping clients navigate all facets of litigation, regulatory and enforcement matters, legislative battles, investigations and crises management."

Torridon Law PLLC is a Washington, D.C. firm representing clients in high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, regulatory proceedings, and corporate advisory matters. Our partners combine legal expertise with service at the Cabinet and White House levels to deliver results in both the courtroom and boardroom. The Torridon Group, a business advisory firm, is affiliated with Torridon Law PLLC.

