Mike Fragoso, former Chief Counsel to Senate Majority Leader, and former Department of Justice official, joins Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC is pleased to announce that Mike Fragoso, former Chief Counsel to the Senate Majority Leader and former U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General, has joined the law firm as a partner. In his role as Chief Counsel to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Mike was the Leader's primary legal advisor and managed the "last mile" of legislation involving legal policy in the Senate. He has negotiated consequential legislation, managed successful congressional oversight, and prepared individuals for contentious Senate hearings.

Prior to his work for Leader McConnell, Mike served as chief counsel for nominations and constitutional law for the Senate Judiciary Committee. In that role, he advised Senators on two presidential impeachments, organized policy hearings, and managed the confirmation process for over 80 federal judges, including Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Earlier in his career, Mike served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Policy, where he ran the Department's efforts in support of judicial nominations and prepared over 100 nominees for Senate hearings, and as chief counsel to the Judiciary Committee's privacy subcommittee. Mike currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Federalist Society.

Mike began his career as a law clerk to Judge Diane Sykes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He graduated from Notre Dame Law School and Princeton University.

"Having worked closely with Mike over the years, I can attest he is rare talent," said Torridon co-founder and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr. "He can craft compelling briefs with the best of them, but there is also no better practical strategist in navigating how to get things done in Washington. I am delighted Mike is on the Torridon team."

Mike Fragoso said, "Joining Torridon was like being called up to the '27 Yankees. My colleagues have unparalleled experience in both government and the private sector, making the firm perfectly suited to solve complex problems for our clients."

Torridon Law PLLC is a boutique national law firm that draws upon its team's extensive legal expertise, as well as its partners' far-reaching experience across government and industry in counseling and representing clients in litigation; government enforcement, investigation, regulatory, legislative and international matters; and commercial disputes.

