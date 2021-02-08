David Jeremiah and Turning Point announce the release of Turning Point programming on the History Channel--Weekdays at 6:30 AM ET/PT.

Turning Point's weekday airings on the History Channel began on Monday, February 1, 2021, with two of Turning Point's most popular series—Agents of Babylon and Agents of the Apocalypse. Programming can be viewed daily at 6:30 AM ET/PT.

Turning Point has a long history of television, radio, and digital media excellence and has earned a solid reputation as a trustworthy production company. In addition to the History Channel, Turning Point can be viewed on a variety of local and cable channels including Fox Business, USA Network, Lifetime and TBN.

For a complete list of broadcasting channels visit Turning Point Online.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. Nearly four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization wholly supported by its patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

