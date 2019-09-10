David Jeremiah Announces New Teaching Series and Fall Tour with Everything You Need Theme

In his new tour, Dr. Jeremiah shares how God has equipped you for the adventure of life. In the chart-topping song, The Great Adventure, Steven Curtis Chapman wrote "We've got a trail to blaze, Through the wild blue yonder of God's amazing grace, Let's follow our leader into the Glorious unknown, This is the life like no other, This is the great adventure." Life is an adventure and there are often unknowns. Obstacles can become stumbling blocks along the journey, but God has placed tools in your life that can be used to ensure a purposeful life and a surefooted faith. This is the foundation of Dr. Jeremiah's message throughout the Everything You Need Tour.

"God has stockpiled us with everything we need…but we are to be involved energetically, passionately, and diligently in growing in our faith."—Dr. David Jeremiah

Each event will include a night of dynamic worship led by The Voice contestant Michael Sanchez and accompanied by Grammy-nominated gospel group The Martins; life-changing teaching of renowned Bible teacher and New York Times bestselling author, Dr. David Jeremiah; and the opportunity to secure exclusive Everything You Need resources and merchandise from the same team that created Prophecy Academy,OVERCOMER and Living in the Age of Signs.

"These events are a great opportunity to share in the mission of Turning Point and help us carry out the fresh vision God has given to Dr. Jeremiah to equip and encourage believers," said Megan Benton, Events Coordinator for Turning Point. Turning Point is excited to be extending their partnership with Send Relief for another tour season. Last season both organizations saw tremendous success with the Backpack Initiative, and they look forward to continuing to work together to grow and encourage discipleship in local communities. Turning Point is also grateful for the partnership and support of local radio stations in each city and looks forward to a successful tour season.

Admission is free, but tickets are required.

For more information on the Everything You Need Tour, or other events involving Turning Point and Dr. Jeremiah, contact Shannon at (619) 258-3600 or via email, smann@davidjeremiah.org.

Everything You Need Tour:

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Orlando, Florida

Amway Center



Thursday, October 3, 2019

Macon, Georgia

Macon Coliseum

Sunday, October 6, 2019

Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. Three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization wholly supported by its patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries