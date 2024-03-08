David Jeremiah Honored at 80th NRB Convention

On Tuesday, NRB held their annual Media Awards Luncheon where Dr. Jeremiah's Why The Nativity? won the Best Digital Campaign Award. The Best Digital Campaign Award is presented to an organization engaging people through a digital campaign initiative, and nominees must demonstrate how they used multichannel online measures to reach measurable organizational and campaign goals. At the end of the original Why The Nativity? campaign, Turning Point had accumulated—

140 Television Broadcasts

17 Million YouTube Views

150,300 Spanish Streams

4,280 Church Outreach Kits Requested

6 Different Countries Reached with a Church Kit

103,655 New People Reached out to Turning Point

91,000 New Believer Requests

On Friday night at the Closing Gala, Dr. Jeremiah was awarded the Milestone Award for his commitment and excellence in Christian broadcasting. The Milestone Award is presented to an individual or organization that maintains longevity and exemplary service in Christian broadcasting for 50 years- or more. NRB desires to honor the industry pioneers who brought Christian communications to the place of respect and achievement it enjoys today. In accepting this honor, Dr. Jeremiah said,

"Almighty God married my love of the Bible and radio over 50 years ago, and we could not have possibly envisioned where that would lead. Daily radio and television can be unforgiving, and there are no days off, but what wonderful experiences we've had along the way. With God's help and guidance, we take it one day at a time, trying to do everything better than the day before. I see all that God has done and continues to do, and I am so grateful. How blessed we are to be in this wonderful ministry."

NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. The NRB Convention is the world's the largest gathering of Christian communicators and is an excellent opportunity to network, learn, and reach new audiences across the broadcast and publishing industries.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With more than 40 years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the Prophecy Academy, OVERCOMER, AirshipGenesis , PassagesTV, Why the Nativity? , and PerhapsToday , to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

