David Jeremiah Launches New Teaching Series in the Big Apple

LAKESIDE, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point is pleased to announce that this June, Dr. David Jeremiah will launch a new campaign entitled The Great Disappearance in front of a live studio audience at the famed Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.

This campaign, anchored by his newest book and teaching series, will focus on the next event on God's prophetic calendar—the Rapture of the Church. The Rapture is a fascinating and often mysterious subject which compels us to ask: What will it be like?

"While we talk about the Rapture, we often don't know much about it. There is so much fascinating information. It's the blessed hope, the great expectation, the promise of the Lord," said Dr. Jeremiah.

The new series will share what the Bible has to say on the subject and motivate the Church to live with a greater purpose. This fall, as the full campaign unfolds, these inspirational and hopeful teachings on biblical prophecy will support a wide variety of content, resources, and events.

Returning to New York City for the first time since the pandemic, Dr. Jeremiah will teach six sessions in front of a studio audience at The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall overlooking Columbus Circle and Central Park. Dr. Jeremiah has long had a passion for the people of NYC and has produced several series and Broadway shows in New York. 

"This is an important message; it should be introduced in one of the most important cities in the world."

The Great Disappearance will air later this fall on national television. The book, along with additional resources and digital content, will be available in October via DavidJeremiah.org.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and Founder/CEO of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With 40 years of ministry and 'just getting started,' his teaching has led to the creation of the Prophecy Academy, OVERCOMERAirship Genesis, PASSAGES, and Why the Nativity?, to name a few.

About Turning Point
Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazine, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by its patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

Turning Point Ministries Welcomes New Chief Development Officer

