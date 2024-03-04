David Michael Jeremiah Joins NRB Board

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 20, David Michael Jeremiah, President of Turning Point with Dr. Jeremiah, was elected to the Board of Directors for the National Religious Broadcasters Association. The annual meeting was held during NRB's 2024 Convention in Nashville, TN, where broadcasters and Christian communicators from around the world gathered for the four-day conference.

NRB's Board of Directors is elected by its voting members to govern the organization's direction at large and oversee the eight standing committees representing the various interests of NRB members. While addressing the voting body, current NRB President Troy Miller noted that the association is in its eightieth year and still going strong: growing in membership, remaining financially stable, and looking ahead toward the future of broadcasting. This new slate of board members is stepping into a growing organization and will take NRB into an exciting future.

Jeremiah was nominated and elected on the first ballot at the annual meeting. Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah is one of the largest organizational members in the NRB association. In speaking about his election to the board, Jeremiah said:

"I'm looking forward to this leadership role and helping direct NRB into the next level of growth. Turning Point has been a member for many years, and I'm excited about what our membership experience can bring to the board. NRB has done a great deal in its 80 years, but there is more to be done, and I'm eager to work with my fellow board members and grow the organization to new and exciting levels."

NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. The NRB Convention is the world's largest gathering of Christian communicators and is an excellent opportunity to network, learn, and reach new audiences across the broadcast and publishing industries.

David Michael Jeremiah joined the executive team at Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah in 1995 and leads a staff of more than 240 employees across three facilities and six countries.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries