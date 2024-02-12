Prayers for Lakewood Church

Dr. David Jeremiah Issues Statement on Shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every shooting incident is a tragedy, and with each one, fears for safety in places once safe grow stronger. How devasting that a place where we go to find hope became a place of calamity and heartbreak yesterday. Joel Osteen is a friend and brother in the ministry, and our prayers are with him and his entire congregation at this time. I also want to extend prayers to the families of the two individuals critically injured in the shooting and to those who witnessed the incident. We don't know what drove the person responsible to take such actions, and we may never know, but what we do know is that the Lord is with us in all circumstances, including this one. 

At moments like this, where human words fall short, I rely on the words that have stood the test of time. May the promises that God spoke through King David and the Apostle Paul speak to all of us today—"The Lord is near to the brokenhearted…He comforts us all in our affliction."

Today and in the coming days, I ask that you join me in petitioning the Lord on behalf of our brothers and sisters at Lakewood Church and the greater Houston Community.

A Prayer for Lakewood

Heavenly Father,

The psalmist tells us you "are near to the brokenhearted."

So I pray for peace for the community of Lakewood Church and the city of Houston.

So I ask you to keep them in Your loving care. Watch over them as a Good Shepherd watches over His flock, and may they find their ultimate safety and security in You.

As You watch over Your people and comfort them during this time, may they, in turn, be able to comfort others in Your name—the One who died for them—until they see Him face to face.

We pray this in His name,

Amen.

About Turning Point
Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazine, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by its patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

