CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Nirtaut , as the sole Chief Investment Officer of Mesirow Strategic Fixed Income (MSFI) , effective October 1, 2024. David has more than 25 years of fixed income portfolio management and leadership experience prior to leading the MSFI group and, since April 2023, has served as the team's Co-Chief Investment Officer and Senior Managing Director.

David Nirtaut Elevated to Chief Investment Officer of Mesirow Strategic Fixed Income

With this promotion, Peter Hegel , Senior Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer, will retire on March 31, 2025, following a long-established succession plan. Until that time, Hegel will continue to provide portfolio insights and input in a senior advisor role, and Dan Personette , CFA, and Todd Kurisu, CFA, will continue in their roles as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager.

With a proven and time-tested philosophy and process, Mesirow Strategic Fixed Income offers institutional strategies that emphasize strong security selection and disciplined risk management while keeping duration neutral to the benchmark, which the team believes can produce consistent, predictable returns over time. Customization in client portfolios and effective risk management enable the team of specialists to offer a differentiated approach.

"I'm pleased to congratulate David on this promotion as we also thank Peter Hegel for his leadership and service to the Mesirow Strategic Fixed Income team," said Erik Barefield, Head of Traditional Investment Management. "We look forward to continuing to serve investors through traditional and alternative investments and sustaining our reputation as a differentiated provider of fixed income strategies."

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com , follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark , our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

